CHL Players of the Week: Dec. 11 – Dec. 17

Each week throughout the regular season, the CHL will recognize the OHL, QMJHL and WHL’s top players as chosen by the leagues:

OHL

London’s Ruslan Gazizov tallied 11 points (three goals) to help lead his team to a 3-0-0 record. On Dec. 14, the Russian had four assists in 6-2 road win over Windsor. A day later, he had five points (1G, 4A) as the Knights beat Owen Sound 8-2. On Sunday, he scored twice, including the OT winner in a 4-3 win against Sudbury. In 32 games this year, Gazizov has 34 points (12 goals).

In goal, Jacob Oster went 3-0-0 to lead Oshawa to a trio of wins. On Dec. 13 he made 20 saves in a 6-2 victory against Mississauga while on Dec. 15 he made 23 saves in a 7-3 road win versus the Steelheads. On Sunday, Oster turned aside 22 saves in a 5-1 win against Peterborough. In 27 games this year, Oster is 13-10-4 with a 3.14 GAA and .899 save percentage.

QMJHL

Victoriaville’s Pier-Olivier Roy had seven points (three goals) in a pair of games for the Tigres last week. On Dec. 15, Roy had a goal and an assist as Victoriaville beat Shawinigan 6-4. A day later, Roy had a career high five points (2G, 3A) as the Tigres defeated Rimouski 8-5. In 31 games this year, Roy has 26 points while his six goals match his total from 2022-23.

Moncton’s Jacob Steinman was named to the QMJHL’s Team of the Week after he went 1-0-1. On Dec. 15 he made 33 saves to record his second sjutout of the season after a 4-0 win over Acadie-Bathurst. A day later, he made 46 saves as the Wildcats collected a point in a 4-3 shootout loss to Cape Breton. Steinman is 15-9-2 with a 2.99 GAA and .910 save percentage in 24 appearances in 2023-24.

WHL

Kelowna’s Tij Iginla tallied nine points (three goals) in four road contests last week. Iginla, the son of NHL legend Jarome, assisted on both goals Dec. 12 in a 2-1 win over Moose Jaw. A day later he had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Brandon while on Dec. 15 he had a three-point (1G, 2A) outing that included the game-winner with 22 seconds left in regulation. On Saturday, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect had two more points (1G, 1A) as the Rockets beat Saskatoon 5-4 in overtime. Iginla, who was acquired from Seattle in the offseason, has 25 goals and 42 points in 32 games this year.

In goal, Vancouver’s Brett Mirwald went 2-0-0. On Dec. 15, Mirwald made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory against Seattle while on Dec. 17, he stopped 24 shots as the Giants took down the Thunderbirds again 3-1. Mirwald owns a 11-13-1 record alongside a .907 save percentage and 3.31 GAA this season.