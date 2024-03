CHL partners with Harley Davidson® to giveaway a 2024 Road Glide®

The CHL and Harley Davidson® Canada are excited to launch a new partnership that will see one lucky fan win a brand new 2024 Road Glide®.

With 49 dealerships located coast-to-coast in Canada, fans from the OHL, QMJHL and WHL can visit their local Harley Davidson® dealer to enter. Additionally, fans can submit their entries online by clicking here. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. E.T. April 18.

The 2024 Road Glide® is the benchmark for long-haul comfort and a touring experience, sporting improved aerodynamics and a new Milwaukee-Eight® 117 engine.

With increased displacement, torque, and horsepower, the 2024 engine features new liquid-cooled cylinder heads that further optimize thermal comfort for the rider, especially in low-speed riding situations and hot weather.

For more information on the 2024 Road Glide®, click here. For a list of participating Harley Davidson® dealerships, click here.

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 51 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture with an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles in addition to riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get Harley-Davidson riders on the road. Learn more at www.harley-davidson.com.