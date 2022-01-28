CHL on TSN | 5 Players to Watch – Wheat Kings vs. Pats

The CHL on TSN schedule continues Friday as the Brandon Wheat Kings face off against the Regina Pats. Winners of two of three in the season series, the Wheat Kings sit fourth in the WHL’s East Division with an 18-14-2-2 showing, seven points up on the fifth-placed Pats.

The two sides meet up again Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern on TSN. Here are five players to keep an eye on when the puck drops:

Pats centre Connor Bedard

Always a name to circle, Pats phenom Connor Bedard returns to the national stage following a short-lived trip with Team Canada at the 2022 World Juniors where he stole the show with a four-goal outing against Austria in round-robin action, a feat that made him just the sixth player in Canadian history to tally four times in a single game – joining elite company such as Pittsburgh Penguins legend and Laval Voisins alumnus Mario Lemieux – as well as the first 16-year-old from the Great White North to score a hat-trick (or more) at the tournament since Wayne Gretzky did so in 1977. Back with the Pats, Bedard has continued to flash the offensive magic that makes him the early favourite to be selected atop the 2023 NHL Draft, where in four appearances since returning from the World Juniors he has racked up 12 points, including another four-goal outing coming against Moose Jaw on New Year’s Day. The North Vancouver, B.C., native also enters Friday’s showdown riding an eight-game point streak, a stretch in which he has amassed 10 goals and 11 assists.

🎥 HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT 🎥 Connor Bedard doing more Connor Bedard things. @WHLPats | #WHLHoN pic.twitter.com/yZayay7Ft4 — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 26, 2022

Pats defenceman Ryker Evans

A second-round choice by the then incoming Seattle Kraken in last summer’s NHL Draft, Pats budding blue-liner Ryker Evans turned heads last season where after going unselected in his first year of eligibility he made the most of it in the shortened 2020-21 season that saw him finish tied for first in team scoring with three goals and 25 assists for 28 points over 24 appearances, overall production that put him just three points back of his career-best finish coming in 63 games the year prior. Bringing modest size to the back end, Evans is an ideal rearguard built for the new style game who excels at transitioning the puck up the ice and using his supreme skating ability to put himself in a position to create prime scoring opportunities. That has only continued this season where across 34 contests he has scored six times and added 31 assists to lead the Pats in scoring with 37 points, good for top spot among all WHL defenders.

Ryker Evans Appreciation Post 🙌 Leads our team in Scoring with 36 points ✅

Leads All @TheWHL D-men in Scoring ✅

Leads All WHL D-men in Assists with 30 ✅ We sure are glad he's finishing his career with the Pats! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/WCI4lOCrve — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 19, 2022

Wheat Kings centre Ridly Greig

A well-rounded offensive talent, Wheat Kings captain Ridly Greig always finds a way to make an impact either by decorating the scoresheet or disrupting the opposition, and usually both. A 2020 first-round selection of the Ottawa Senators, Greig is a dynamic offensive talent who is equally skilled at setting up his linemates as he is at finding the back of the net himself. Through 23 appearances this season, the product of Lethbridge, Alta., has scored 18 times while adding 17 assists, putting him just five points shy of the team scoring lead. Meanwhile, Greig’s versatility also extends to his positioning in the forward ranks as he can slot in effectively either at wing or in playing up the middle. The son of longtime Philadelphia Flyers forward and Lethbridge Hurricanes graduate Mark Greig, the younger also brings impressive hockey bloodlines that have helped him progress since being originally selected eighth overall by the Wheat Kings in the 2017 WHL Draft. Skating in his fourth full season in Brandon, Greig’s most impressive finish to date came in his sophomore campaign that saw him rank third in team scoring with 60 points in 56 games.

Wheat Kings defenceman Vincent Iorio

Among the most gifted WHL talents from the blue line, Wheat Kings rearguard Vincent Iorio brings a calmness to the back end that allows him to find opportune scoring chances. Now in his fourth full season with Brandon, Iorio has continued to round out the offensive side of his game where this season sees him just one back of his career-high 21-point finish coming in 2019-20, doing so in 30 fewer contests. In all, it counts four goals and 16 assists for 20 points, making him Brandon’s second-most productive player from the back end behind overage rearguard Chad Nychuk who stands at 28 points. A 2021 second-round selection by the Washington Capitals, Iorio’s play this season has also seen him earn national attention as the product of Coquitlam, B.C., was among those to attend Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the 2022 World Juniors.

Wheat Kings centre Nolan Ritchie

A savvy veteran leader who headlines the offensive attack in Brandon, 2002-born centre Nolan Ritchie is putting together an impressive third season where through late January action he has already reached new offensive heights to the tune of a team-leading 40 points counting 17 goals and 23 assists coming in 35 games. A strong two-way talent, the hometown product plays bigger than his diminutive stature suggests, bringing a high-motor playing style that pressures the opposition in all zones, ultimately helping him to gain more opportunities with the puck. Against the Pats this season, Ritchie has shined in coming away with three points in as many games, while he also enters Friday’s contest having recorded at least one point in five of his six past outings including the overtime winner coming in Sunday’s road victory in Calgary.