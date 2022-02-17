CHL on TSN | 5 Players to Watch – Phoenix vs. Oceanic

The CHL on TSN schedule resumes Friday and, for the first time this season, we head to ‘La Belle Province’ for an all Quebec showdown between the Sherbrooke Phoenix and Rimouski Oceanic.

Winners of all three matchups this season, the Phoenix sit third in the QMJHL’s Western Conference with a 22-9-2-1 showing. Meanwhile, the Oceanic rank sixth in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference and have posted a record of 18-13-2-2, holding steady for a playoff spot.

Tune in Friday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on TSN and RDS as these two Quebec foes continue to make a postseason push. Here are five players that will keep you glued to your couch once the puck drops:

Phoenix left-wing Joshua Roy

Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the local Montreal Canadiens, Roy has taken the QMJHL by storm this season, headlining the league with 59 points. The play-making forward also sits second with 38 assists, while chipping in 21 goals through 32 appearances. An 18-year-old native of Saint-Georges Beauce, Que., Roy has been an offensive threat in his last seven games with a point streak that has seen him net five goals and nine assists for 14 points. The former first-overall pick by Saint John is in the midst of a record-breaking season with Sherbrooke and is inching closer to setting a new team record for points in a season, with the previous high-water mark coming in 2019-20 when Felix Robert finished with 92 points. This season, Roy has collected four points against the Oceanic, including the overtime winner in their most recent meetup.

Joshua Roy showing off his playmaking ability

Oceanic right-wing Alex Drover

With leading scorer Xavier Cormier absent due to injury, Drover has stepped up his game for the Oceanic as he has found the scoresheet in three of his past five outings. A product of Port-aux-Basques, N.L., Drover joined Rimouski midseason a year ago and has been rejuvenated in his new home, where on the year he has tallied 10 goals and 20 assists for 30 points in 32 games. An effective two-way player, Drover has recorded three assists against Sherbrooke this season.

L'organisation tient à vous informer que des billets seront disponibles pour assister à la rencontre prévue ce vendredi 18 février dès 19:30. Phoenix vs L'Océanic

👉 https://t.co/XIQFGacDUA 🌊 #GoNicsGo pic.twitter.com/gSZ6YpaRHW — L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) February 16, 2022

Phoenix centre Xavier Parent

The Phoenix captain is in the midst of a career year, forming a dynamic one-two punch with Roy. In all, the overage centre is fourth in the QMJHL with 24 goals, while in the points column he stands at 49. A native of Blainville, Que., Parent is currently riding a six-game point streak where he has grabbed six goals and six assists for 12 points. Parent also enters Friday’s showdown with the hot hand as last week saw him notch his first career hat-trick, coming against Moncton. Originally chosen fourth overall in the 2017 QMJHL Entry Draft, Parent has already surpassed his career high, coming during the 2018-19 campaign where as part of Halifax he finished the year with 34 points in 67 games. A scoring threat whenever he touches the puck, Parent has had much success against Rimouski this season, picking up a goal in their last meeting to add to his previous five points.

Xavier Parent and Sherbrooke strike first, his 16th of the year!

Oceanic goaltender Gabriel Robert

Assuming the top-job duties in Rimouski in recent weeks, Robert’s season sees him sitting second among his QMJHL counterparts with a 2.26 goals-against average and third best with a .914 save percentage. Though limited to 15 appearances on the season, Robert has made the most of it, with his recent showings including Tuesday’s 4-1 final versus Quebec that saw him turn aside a career high of 33 shots.

Robert's glove, Couture's blocker, Brassard's pad, Ruccia's stick… nearly every piece of goaltending gear is featured in the latest Saves of the Week!

Phoenix netminder Ivan Zhigalov

Selected seventh overall in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Zhigalov has rewarded the Phoenix this season where he tops the QMJHL with 15 wins. On the season, the 18-year-old has also come away with a 3.06 goals-against average and .875 save percentage through 23 appearances, including three victories versus Rimouski. Playing in his first season with Sherbrooke, the Belarusian netminder has already taken command of the club record for most overtime wins and longest win streak, both at four, in addition to 11 consecutive starts and the most wins by a rookie netminder. The No. 2 ranked North American goaltender per Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, Zhigalov will be in the spotlight as he participates in the upcoming Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on March 23.