CHL on TSN | 5 Players to Watch – Generals vs. Frontenacs

The CHL on TSN schedule continues Friday with an all-OHL showdown between the Oshawa Generals and the nationally ranked Kingston Frontenacs.

Headlined by 2022 NHL Draft favourite Shane Wright, the Frontenacs sit second in the OHL’s East Division with a 28-14-3-0 showing. Meanwhile, the Generals rank third in the division with 53 points, six shy of Kingston.

Tune in Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern on TSN as these two OHL foes square off and continue their push in the OHL standings. Here are five players to have circled once the puck drops:

Frontenacs centre Shane Wright

The play-making centre will have all eyes on him come Friday night. The projected first-overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft, the Burlington, Ont., native is seen as an exceptional talent given his dynamic offensive skill mixed with solid two-way abilities, helping him to draw comparisons to Acadie-Bathurst Titan graduate Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins. This season, Wright has continued to dazzled where as captain of the Frontenacs he has amassed 20 goals and 37 assists for 57 points through 41 contests. The 18-year-old forward has been on a tear in the last month, which has seen him tally five goals and nine assists in 10 appearances, highlighted by a four-point night against Mississauga. This season, Wright has had much success against the Generals as he has collected two goals and eight assists, including four assists in their most recent meetup.

Shane Wright (@shane_wright51) takes it himself for his 20th of the season as the @KingstonFronts lead after one 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Odh0n8F29f — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 19, 2022

Generals right-wing Ty Tullio

The Generals captain and 2020 fifth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers is in the midst of the best season of his career, leading Oshawa in all three major offensive categories with 26 goals, 39 assists, and 65 points through 45 games. His previous career high came during the 2019-20 campaign when he netted 66 points in 62 games. A product of Lakeshore, Ont., Tullio has taken his game to the next level this month, notching seven goals and seven assists through nine contests, including a stretch where he scored goals in five consecutive games. The 19-year-old recorded his second four-point performance of the season last Sunday afternoon in a win over Niagara. The dual-threat winger has tallied four goals and an assist against the Frontenacs this season.

2⃣5⃣ for Tullio! Off Stuart Rolofs' assist, @EdmontonOilers prospect Ty Tullio finds the corner to score his 25th goal of the season for the @Oshawa_Generals 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IulVMW4bkK — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 20, 2022

Frontenacs right-wing Lucas Edmonds

The overage winger has made an immediate impact in the OHL during his first season after arriving from the Swedish pro ranks. On the season, the native of North Bay, Ont., is third among all OHL skaters with 79 points counting 24 goals and 55 assists through 45 contests. The 21-year-old has been one of the most exciting players in the OHL during February highlighted by a nine-game point streak that saw him collect five goals and 14 assists for 19 points during that stretch. Underscoring the effort for Edmonds was a six-point performance against Mississauga and a four-point night last Friday versus Ottawa. This season, Edmonds has collected six points against the Generals, including a pair of multi-point performances.

🚨🚨➕🍏🍏 and a seven-game point streak for the talented Lucas Edmonds (@lucasedmonds24) as the @KingstonFronts claim a third straight win at home 🎥 pic.twitter.com/nW6gKYCPV5 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 19, 2022

Generals right-wing Oskar Olausson

The Colorado Avalanche 2021 first-round pick has had a dominant February with back-to-back weekends that counted a hat-trick and a four-goal performance. Joining Oshawa last month, the 19-year-old has impressed in his new home, recording 11 goals and one assist through 18 appearances. A product of Sweden, Olausson has found his scoring touch playing on the Generals’ third line where he has formed a dynamic one-two punch with talented rookie and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Calum Ritchie. The explosive winger has notched nine of his 11 goals with the Generals during February, capped by his two hat-tricks over the past two weekends.

Frontenacs centre Jordan Frasca

The overage centre has been a difference maker for the Frontenacs in February. Putting together a nine-game point streak earlier this month, that span saw Frasca record nine goals and nine assists for 18 points. A native of Caledon, Ont., Frasca is having a career year with Kingston as he ranks third in the OHL with 32 goals. His previous high came during the 2019-20 campaign when he netted 15 goals and 28 assists for 43 points in 58 contests. The 2001-born forward is a big part of Kingston’s scheme on the man advantage, where the squad ranks sixth among its OHL counterparts with a 24.7 percent efficiency rating. For Frasca, he has lit the lamp 13 times on the power play, good for second best in the OHL. Earlier this month, Frasca’s incredible play-making skills were on full display against Mississauga where he notched his first career five-point night with a goal and four assists. He has also had plenty of success against Oshawa this season, tallying five points.