CHL on TSN | 5 Players to Watch – Blazers vs. Giants

The CHL on TSN schedule continues Friday as the Kamloops Blazers take to the road to face off against their B.C. counterparts in the Vancouver Giants. Winners of seven of eight matchups this season, the Blazers sit tops in the WHL’s B.C. Division with a 28-11-1-0 showing, and enter Friday’s showdown riding a six-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Giants have collected 34 points in 39 games this season and continue to challenge for a playoff position in the WHL’s Western Conference.

The two sides will renew their rivalry on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Pacific/10:30 p.m. Eastern on TSN. Here are five players to keep an eye on when the puck drops:

Blazers centre Logan Stankoven

The hometown product is having his best season as a Blazer, sitting fourth among WHL scorers with 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points through 31 contests. The 18-year-old is coming off a weekend where he was later recognized as the WHL Player of the Week as he netted five goals and seven assists for 12 points. He recorded his second hat-trick of the season against the Royals on Saturday night and added two assists to mark his second five-point game of the season. He then followed up that performance with a four-point game against the Giants on Sunday where he tallied a goal and three assists. A 2021 second-round selection of the Dallas Stars, Stankoven had an incredible January as he ended the month on a 10-game point streak where he found the back of the net 11 times along with 16 helpers for 27 points. Meanwhile, in eight games against the Giants this season, he has registered six goals and nine assists for 15 points, including four points in their two matchups last week.

Take the hit. Make the play. Get rewarded. Logan Stankoven is a certified warrior.@blazerhockey | @DallasStars pic.twitter.com/foBHtbGjMP — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 31, 2022

Giants right-wing Fabian Lysell

The Boston Bruins 2021 first-round selection has been making his impact felt in his rookie year with the Giants as he ranks sixth among all WHL rookies with 13 goals in 26 outings. Chosen in the opening round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Swedish-born forward has been a consistent offensive presence this season underscored by four games where he has notched two or more points. With the departure of Justin Sourdif last month, Lysell has embraced the offensive leadership responsibilities with the Giants. Averaging 1.23 points a game this year, Lysell’s season has also seen him shine against the Blazers as he has collected three goals with three assists in eight prior matchups.

Swede shot, Fabian Lysell! That makes 13 goals on the season for the @NHLBruins prospect!@WHLGiants pic.twitter.com/ebqr9bESkW — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 27, 2022

Blazers left-wing Luke Toporowski

Joining the Blazers in January, the overage forward has found another gear since arriving in Kamloops, highlighted by a six-game point streak in which the Iowa native has collected nine goals and three assists for 12 points. Originally chosen eighth overall by Spokane in the 2016 WHL Draft, Toporowski is in the midst of his best season as he has registered 24 goals and 17 assists for 41 points over 33 games, production that could see him top his previous career high of 60 points coming in 62 games in 2019-20. Against the Giants this season, Toporowski has collected three points in as many games, including a goal and an assist in their most recent meetup.

Luke Toporowski has now scored in each of his 6️⃣ games with @blazerhockey, registering 9️⃣ goals. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TM5fh1sMxk — The WHL (@TheWHL) January 31, 2022

Giants defencemen Alex Cotton

Bringing a scoring touch from the back end, the Detroit Red Wings 2020 fifth-round pick leads all WHL blue-liners in goals this season with 11, while also chipping in 18 assists and proving to be an essential part of the Giants’ scheme on the man advantage as this season has seen him light the lamp six times on the powerplay. Providing production from the back end is nothing new for the Langley, B.C., native who in 2019-20 led all WHL rearguards with 67 points counting 20 goals and 47 assists coming in 63 appearances. This season, he has also come through against the Blazers, registering one goal and two assists in seven contests.

Blazers netminder Dylan Garand

The Blazers have been a WHL powerhouse in recent seasons thanks in part to their presence between the pipes in Garand. A 2020 fourth-round pick of the New York Rangers, the 19-year-old netminder leads the WHL in both the wins (22) and goals-against average (1.97) categories this season, while also coming away with a pair of shutouts in his 28 appearances. Facing the Giants twice last month, Garand came away with a pair of victories, stopping 27 of 28 shots in the initial contest and then another 17 in Sunday’s 5-2 road win. A native of Victoria, Garand’s strong play has also earned him international opportunities as he represented Canada at both the 2021 and 2022 World Juniors.