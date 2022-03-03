CHL on TSN | 5 Players to Watch – 67’s vs. Bulldogs

The CHL on TSN schedule continues Friday with an all-OHL duel between the Ottawa 67’s and the nationally ranked Hamilton Bulldogs.

Headlined by 2022 Olympian and Anaheim Ducks first rounder Mason McTavish, the Bulldogs lead the OHL’s Eastern Conference with a 32-11-2-2 showing and 68 points. Meanwhile, the 67’s continue to work toward clinching a playoff berth, with 51 points on the season.

Tune in Friday at 7 p.m. Eastern on TSN as these two OHL rivals square off. Here are five players to keep an eye on once the puck drops:

Bulldogs centre Mason McTavish

The third-overall selection from the 2021 NHL Draft has been living out of his suitcase for the entire season, playing for six different teams this year: Team Canada twice at the World Juniors and the Winter Olympics, plus stints with the Anaheim Ducks, AHL’s San Diego Gulls, Peterborough Petes, and now the Bulldogs. Starting the 2021-22 season by getting a taste of the NHL with the Ducks, the 19-year-old native of Carp, Ont., tallied two goals and an assist for three points in nine games. He also played three games in the minors with the Gulls where he collected a goal and an assist in three contests.

Although limited to 11 OHL games this season, McTavish has dazzled in the second half of the year in tallying six goals and nine assists for 15 points in six outings with the Bulldogs, while on the season the play-making forward has notched 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points. On the international stage, McTavish netted three goals and two assists in two games at the World Juniors and had an assist at the Winter Olympics last month. In his first game back, the budding centre had three points with two goals and an assist against North Bay. This year, he has also had much success against Ottawa as he has collected a goal and five assists, including three helpers in their most recent meetup.

He certainly didn't waste any time in his return from the Olympics. A couple rocket wristers from @AnaheimDucks prospect Mason McTavish wound up in the back of the net on Friday, helping the @BulldogsOHL earn a fifth straight win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7D39WFZN4p — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 26, 2022

67’s right-wing Vinzenz Rohrer

The rookie forward has been lights out this season for the 67’s as he sits second on the team in all three major offensive categories with 15 goals, 20 assists, and 35 points in 48 games. A product of Austria, the 67’s selected Rohrer in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Due to his outstanding season, he ranks 46th on NHL Central Scouting’s midterm report and was named one of 40 players to participate in the 2022 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game later this month. The talented right-wing is an essential part of Ottawa’s scheme on the man advantage where the squad ranks 15th among its OHL counterparts with a 17.6 percent efficiency rating. For Rohrer, he has lit the lamp six times on the power play. Rohrer’s offensive talents were on full display against Hamilton last Saturday where he notched his first career three-point game with two goals and an assist.

Bulldogs centre Logan Morrison

The undrafted centre has been a dominant force in the OHL over the last two months. In all, the veteran forward had an incredible February which saw him named the OHL Player of the Month after collecting points in nine out of 10 contests that totaled seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points, including four games where he collected four points. The native of Guelph leads the Bulldogs in both assists (52) and points (75). He also has 23 goals, tying his career high. Chosen in the first round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, the current campaign has been a career year for Morrison, topping his previous career best of 2019-20 when he tallied 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points. The 19-year old’s offensive skills were showcased this past weekend as he notched three goals and seven assists in three games, including two goals and two assists against North Bay and a pair of helpers against Ottawa. Morrison will look to continue his six-game point streak against the 67’s on Friday night.

Morrison keeps on rollin'!💪 His 20th goal this season, @BulldogsOHL's Logan Morrison (@LoganMorrison02) buries the puck for his 63rd point of the year🎥 pic.twitter.com/5Tc893uV86 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 21, 2022

67’s left-wing Jack Beck

The Calgary Flames 2021 sixth-round pick has appeared in 20 games this season, making his presence felt by leading the team in goals with 16 and ranking fourth in team scoring with 28 points. A product of Richmond Hill, Ont., Beck is coming off a strong February that saw him collect five goals and seven assists for 12 points, headlined by two three-point performances against Kingston and Oshawa. In his club’s most recent matchup against Hamilton, Beck demonstrated what he brings to the 67’s on a regular night as he tallied a goal and an assist.

Beck on the power play🚨@NHLFlames prospect Jack Beck (@jackbeck191) scores off Vinzenz Rohrer's assist to put @Ottawa67sHockey on the board 🎥 pic.twitter.com/nBhvGZh8so — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 26, 2022

Bulldogs centre Ryan Winterton

The Seattle Kraken 2021 third-round selection has made his impact felt in the OHL since returning from injury. On the season, the 2003-born centre has put up incredible numbers since he played his first game on January 11, a night in which he recorded a goal and four assists. Winterton has appeared in 18 games this season where he has collected 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points, marking a new career high. The budding forward dazzled in February with a pair of three-point performances where he tallied two goals and an assist against Kingston and Niagara.