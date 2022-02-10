CHL on TSN: 1-on-1 with Rangers’ Roman Schmidt

The CHL on TSN returns Friday with OHL rivals in the London Knights and Kitchener Rangers set to face off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

For the Rangers, among the keys to success this season comes from the blue line in Tampa Bay Lightning draftee Roman Schmidt, a 2003-born rearguard who in his first year competing in Kitchener has impressed by collecting 21 points counting 10 goals and 11 assists through 38 appearances. Ahead of Friday’s contest, the CHL sat down with Schmidt to discuss his reasoning for joining the Rangers, his draft day experience with the Lightning, how his team is preparing to take on the Knights, and what fans can expect to see when they tune in to TSN:

CHL: What made you decide to come to the OHL and join the Rangers this year?

Roman Schmidt: Looking at the Rangers, it is such a historic program with a history of producing players and putting them into the NHL. You look at the coaching staff and they are all really experienced and good coaches that I wanted to play in front of and learn from, so that played a big role in it. Also, the 68 games is a lot of games and what I thought would be the best thing for me moving forward in getting that game experience in a skilled league like the OHL.

CHL: What has been the biggest adjustment for you in coming into the OHL?

RS: The speed and skill level is really high in the OHL. You have to be ready every night as every team has at least one top line that is really skilled and has really good players on it. It is about being consistent and ready to go every night. You can’t take a night off or those good players are going to expose you and put the puck in the net. A big thing is being ready to compete every night.

CHL: You scored in your first game as a Ranger. What was that moment like?

RS: It was pretty crazy. My teammates had told me how awesome the Kitchener Rangers’ fan base is. There were a lot of fans there and it was a really special moment and a moment I will never forget.

CHL: What does it mean to wear a letter for such a storied franchise?

RS: It is very special. I just try to be a leader on and off the ice every day. I don’t think about that too much. It doesn’t change who I am or want to be. I try to be a good example for the boys and bring my best foot forward every day in practice and games.

CHL: What did it mean to you to get drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning?

RS: Knowing a team like that believes in you and thinks highly of you is a huge feeling. When I got drafted, there is no way to describe the feeling. It was pretty surreal. Knowing it is a team like that makes things so much better. I am trying to work every day to get to that level eventually. It was a surreal moment and I am really proud of it.

Roman Schmidt (@RomanSchmidt27) makes no mistake 🎯 The @TBLightning '21 draft pick flexes his powerful shot on a one-timer, as Kitchener looks to even the score against the Storm 📽️ pic.twitter.com/pLCmgrSWzJ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 17, 2022

CHL: What was the message from the Lightning as you reported to Kitchener?

RS: Their main message is to make sure I am improving every year and every day. It is about being better at training camp at the start of each season. That is the main message.

CHL: Do you set any personal goals for the season?

RS: I don’t set any goals for points or goals. I just focus on getting better and being my best every day. I focus on being consistent, for my teammates and making sure I am working my hardest every day and pushing myself. I feel like when I am working my hardest, it is not just me improving but it is also my teammates as we are pushing each other harder in practice, so I think it benefits everyone.

CHL: What is the style of game that the Rangers play?

RS: We like to play a high-pace, skilled game. We have been really working on our defensive game too. We are working on getting that locked in. You can’t play offense without having good defence. We are working to make sure we are solid in our ‘D’ zone so we can have a lot of fun and play in the ‘O’ zone. The coaches encourage the ‘D’ to be active and jump in the rush, so that is another big part of our game as well.

CHL: What is it like to learn from someone like assistant coach Dennis Wideman?

RS: I try to do videos with him at least once a week, depending on our game schedule. That is huge. He has 10-plus years in the NHL, so learning from his experiences and how he sees the game is huge. It is a big part of my development here in Kitchener and I am super grateful for it. I try to do video and pick his brain to learn as much as I can during my time here.

CHL: How dangerous is it for your team to play that run-and-gun style?

RS: That is just junior hockey. You are going to have games like that. We haven’t gotten into too many of those games this year. It is going to happen. The message from the coaching staff and the players in the locker room between periods is to just stick with it and be resilient.

CHL: How exciting is it to get the chance to play on TSN?

RS: Any time you can play on a stage like that it is incredible. It is super exciting, especially against a team like the Knights who are one of the top teams in the league. You love playing the top teams in the league because it is really exciting and competitive. Games like this make the stakes a little higher, so it is really exciting.

CHL: How does it change the way you play when a teammate like Francesco Pinelli is not in the lineup?

RS: He is one of our top players. He is one of our best forwards and he is a key piece of our team. At the same time, if a guy like that goes down, you can’t get too caught up in that. You just have to stick with it and look beyond that and not let it affect you. You can’t change it. We need to focus on putting our best foot forward in this game.

CHL: What is the game plan to shut down Knights forward Luke Evangelista?

RS: They have had some success against us but we have to look beyond that. This is a new game and a new opportunity to compete. It is just another game and it is going to be really exciting. We are focused on playing 100 percent.

CHL: What makes a player like Evangelista so dangerous?

RS: He is really dynamic with the puck. You don’t know whether he is going to shoot or pass. He is really dangerous on the powerplay. It is about containing him and making sure he is not getting too many chances inside the dots.

CHL: Why should fans tune into this game on TSN?

RS: I think it is going to be a really competitive game. London has had our number but I think we can give them a run for their money, especially in a game like this. Anything can happen and it is another game in the season. I think it is going to be exciting. It is always fun to watch. No matter if you are a fan of the Rangers or the Knights, it is going to be entertaining to watch.