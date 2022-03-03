CHL on TSN: 1-on-1 with Bulldogs’ Ryan Winterton

The CHL on TSN returns Friday as the nationally ranked Hamilton Bulldogs host the Ottawa 67’s, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Eastern.

Among the reasons for success this season in Hamilton comes up front with talented centre Ryan Winterton, a 2021 third-round selection of the Seattle Kraken who since making his season debut in mid-January has impressed with 28 points counting 13 goals and 15 assists in 18 appearances.

Ahead of Friday’s contest, the CHL sat down with Winterton to discuss the season to date, being drafted by the Kraken, and what fans can expect to see when they tune in to TSN:

CHL: How exciting was it to get drafted by the Seattle Kraken?

Ryan Winterton: It was really special. It is a day you dream of ever since you even knew about the NHL. The day I found out what the NHL is, I wanted to be in it. It has been a life goal of mine to get drafted and this is just the start of the journey. I am extremely happy to be drafted by Seattle.

CHL: What was the message from the Kraken entering this season?

RW: I wasn’t about to do too much there. I dislocated by shoulder. It was more to see Seattle and see what camp is like. I got that experience under my belt. I also saw some doctors and got their two cents on what is happening with my shoulder and what they think is appropriate for it. They have a lot of say in what is going on in my future. It was huge going down there. To see everything, the facilities they have are really special, and I am excited to go back next year.

CHL: How do you keep a positive mindset after being injured for so long?

RW: It’s tough. Watching your teammates play, it was five months I was watching. It was tough, especially near the end when you are wondering when it will be time for you to be in (the lineup). Hamilton did a lot of great things for me, including mental health people who worked with the team and helped me out. My coaches and teammates played a big role in helping me to come back and the way that I did. When you get to play that first game back, you aren’t thinking about too much. You are finally back and living the dream of playing hockey. I was just really excited to be back.

CHL: Did you pick up any new hobbies while you were rehabbing?

RW: There wasn’t too much new. I didn’t read too much but I would pick up a book every once in a while. I was staying busy with rehab and going to the rink every day. I spent a lot of those days with the guys, who did a good job of rallying around me and making sure I was all right. We would do stuff after hockey, like go to dinner and the movies. That really helped me as well.

Ryan Winterton (@ryanwinterton22) continues to stay red-hot ♨️ The @SeattleKraken prospect goes top-shelf to extend his goal-scoring streak to three games, as the @BulldogsOHL go up 1-0 against the Petes 📽️ pic.twitter.com/RtMP9A1wWQ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 6, 2022

CHL: Did it give you a different perspective in having to watch so many games?

RW: Absolutely. You can see the game so much better from when you are up there. I believe that is true. I watched for five months, about 30 games. You can see stuff before it happens. I was able to get my mind ready for my comeback by watching. I think it helped me a lot but I would rather be playing.

CHL: How much of a confidence boost was it to score seven points in your first two games back?

RW: It was a huge confidence booster. It wasn’t a stress relief. I knew I could do it. You try to bring the same confidence every night and do whatever you can to help your team win. For me, it was about seeing that I can still contribute with this team and maybe take on a bigger role than I originally thought. It has been awesome so far. I have really enjoyed these past couple of months in Hamilton and I am really looking forward to the rest.

CHL: How have you evolved as a player since your rookie season?

RW: Steve Staios and a lot of the coaches have done a lot of great things for me, on the ice and off the ice. When I was sitting for five months, (assistant coach) Andrew Campbell and I would go out every day and he would run me through bag skates. He would be the first guy to help me. (Assistant coach) Andreas Karlsson would run me through some skills stuff. They did a lot of great things to help me do what I did when I came back. Also, if it wasn’t for my teammates, I don’t know if it would have been possible, given my mental state where I was in a good place. They helped by pushing me in practices. It was a long five months but I think it was worth it. Now I am looking ahead to the future.

CHL: Have you set any goals for yourself for the rest of the season?

RW: For me, it is about staying healthy. With the shoulder dislocation, anything could happen. It could pop out again. It is most likely not going to happen with the amount of time I was off and letting me recover the way we did, but it is always still a possibility. I am keeping my shoulder strong, getting in the gym, and working hard. I am doing everything I can to help the team make a push for the Memorial Cup and the OHL championship.

CHL: What has Mason McTavish brought to the Bulldogs?

RW: He is extremely mature for his age. I think that is huge, especially for an OHL club, where all of the guys aren’t the oldest guys. Seeing a guy like that come in with the pro mindset he has, it goes a long way for me and I know it goes a long way for the rookies, and even the older guys on the team. On the ice, he is a special player who I have been lucky enough to play with this season. I am sure he is a big reason for my success. He is awesome to play with and a great friend. I am looking forward to playing the rest of the year with him.

Another strong showing from @SeattleKraken prospect Ryan Winterton (@ryanwinterton22), scoring twice in a @BulldogsOHL road win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dNm7bvFMFc — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 19, 2022

CHL: What kind of advice can McTavish give to the younger guys on the team?

RW: He was a captain at the U18s. He knows what it takes to win a championship and to be all-in on a team. He has been bringing it every day, even in the room, and before and after practices and games. He shows our guys what it takes to go deep and win a championship.

CHL: What do veteran players like Nathan Staios mean to the team?

RW: We have a lot of guys on our team who we think can get contracts this year if they just keep playing the way they can. But we’re not focused on contracts and individual success. Everyone is more focused on the playoffs and the run we are about to make. A guy like Nate, he brings a lot to our team, not just on our power play and offensively. His defensive and all-around game has come a long way too. He has turned into a pro and is extremely easy to learn from and to talk to.

CHL: How would you describe the team’s playing style that allows the Bulldogs to be so dominant?

RW: We are playing for each other. I don’t think anyone in that room is focused on their individual stats. Everyone wants individual accolades, but everyone on this team sees the bigger picture. If we make a deep run, you will have more eyes on you and more chances to sign or show yourself. Every guy in that room loves each other and would do anything for each other. When you can bring that into a room, it can go a long way, and even sometimes win you championships.

CHL: How special is it being on a nationally televised game on TSN?

RW: We were in the gym earlier this week and all the guys were watching TV. We had no clue we were going to do a TSN game. I don’t know why, but then we saw it pop up on the TV. All of the guys are really excited to showcase themselves in front of a bigger population. It will be really fun, especially for the younger guys who have never experienced anything like it before. It is a big day and we are all really excited for it.

Everything the @SeattleKraken prospect touches turns to GOALS! 🚨 Ryan Winterton (@ryanwinterton22) records his 17th point in his 9th game this season working the give-and-go with Cole Brown to send the @BulldogsOHL to the intermission with a 2-0 lead 🎥 pic.twitter.com/wlpOHKUGu3 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 9, 2022

CHL: What is your message for the younger guys who haven’t played in a televised game?

RW: The advice I would give is to treat it like another game. It might be a little more special, but not really. There are a lot more people watching but you are still playing hockey and doing the same thing you do every other night. Treat it like a normal game and do whatever you can to help the team. Usually when we do that, good things happen.

CHL: What makes Ottawa a tough opponent?

RW: We played them last week. We went to overtime but were down 3-1 going into the third period. We ended up coming back and winning in overtime. They are a team that is coached well and works hard. They are hard to play against. In our room, everyone has belief in our squad. We are going to come out Friday and do what we usually do, and hopefully it will be good.

CHL: Who are some names to watch out for on the 67’s?

RW: Tommy Johnston and Jack Matier. They have a lot of good guys who can play as a team. They have some good individual guys like Tyler Boucher and Jack Beck. They play really well as a team and that is what makes them so hard to play against. We’ll see what we can do against them on Friday.

CHL: Why should a casual fan watch this game?

RW: I think it is going to be a good one. I don’t think it is going to be a blowout. It is two good teams going at it. We are still trying to hold first place and move forward. Ottawa is a good team that will play us hard and it should be a pretty interesting game.