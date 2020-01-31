MENU
January 31, 2020

CHL on Sportsnet: Red Deer at Calgary

CHL on Sportsnet

 

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Red Deer Rebels face off with the Calgary Hitmen.

Entering Friday, the Rebels will first host the Winnipeg ICE as they look to pick up their third win in their past five outings. Against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Wednesday, the Rebels tallied twice in the final frame to come away with a 5-4 victory in which leading score Arshdeep Bains pushed the pace with a three-point showing counting one goal and two assists, with one helper coming on the eventual game winner.

As for the Hitmen, the squad will look to push its win streak to five on Friday as they take on the Wheat Kings. On Wednesday, Calgary once again found the win column in coming away with a 3-2 victory over the ICE in which captain and Ottawa Senators prospect Mark Kastelic netted the game winner with just 44 seconds remaining for his second point of the night.

Saturday’s showdown marks the fifth of eight meetups between the Rebels and Hitmen this year with Calgary leading the season series with a 3-0-1-0 showing including a 5-2 win on Sunday in which five different skaters provided the offense for the Hitmen while rookie netminder Brayden Peters turned aside 23 shots en route to the victory. Catch all the action in the latest match between Red Deer and Calgary on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape

Red Deer Rebels Category Calgary Hitmen
16-25-2-3, 37 Points Record 26-15-4-1, 57 Points
5th in Central Division Standings 4th in Central Division
A. Bains, 16-19-35 in 46 GP Leading Scorer R. Stotts, 22-29-51 in 46 GP
E. Sakowich, 8-13-21 in 46 GP Top Defenceman J. Woo, 6-25-31 in 46 GP
B. Fancy, 8-12-2-1, 3.71, .876 Goaltending Leader B. Peters, 11-9-2-0, 2.37, .910
16.0% (19th in WHL) Powerplay 21.8% (8th in WHL)
76.3% (19th in WHL) Penalty Kill 78.8% (13th in WHL)
NHL Prospects F – Carson Focht (VAN)
F – Mark Kastelic (OTT)
F – Riley Stotts (TOR)
D – Jett Woo (VAN)
D – Egor Zamula (PHI)
D – Christoffer Sedoff 2020 Draft Eligibles D – Luke Prokop
