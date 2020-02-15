CHL on Sportsnet: Quebec at Rimouski

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday as the Quebec Remparts take on the Rimouski Oceanic.

Entering Sunday, Quebec looks to return to the win column after falling 5-4 in overtime to the Victoriaville Tigres on Friday, a contest in which four different skaters found the back of the net for the Remparts, including defenceman Darien Kielb who wrapped up the night with a three-point performance counting one goal and two assists.

As for Rimouski, Sunday sees the club look to extend its impressive win streak to 12 games, a stretch which began January 18 following a 5-0 win over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Most recently, the Oceanic came away with a 5-3 victory versus the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday that saw 2020 NHL Draft favourite Alexis Lafreniere push the pace with one goal plus a pair of assists.

Sunday marks the seventh of eight meetups between Quebec and Rimouski this season with the Oceanic having won all six previous contests, including the last coming January 26 in which third-year blue-liner Justin Bergeron put up a three-point showing en route to a 4-2 victory. Catch all the action in the latest match between the Remparts and Oceanic on Sunday at 3:00 p.m ET/12:00 p.m. PT on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, and Sportsnet ONE.

Tale of the Tape