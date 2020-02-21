CHL on Sportsnet: Oshawa at Hamilton

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday as the Oshawa Generals face off with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Entering Friday, the Generals will look to pick up points in their fifth consecutive game following Monday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Owen Sound Attack in which centre and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Ty Tullio led the way with a three-point effort.

As for Hamilton, the Bulldogs will try for their second straight win after coming away with a 3-1 road win versus the Peterborough Petes on Thursday that saw third-year blue-liner Nathan Staios notch his fifth goal of the season and the eventual game winner in the early stages of the final frame.

Saturday marks the fifth of six meetups between the Generals and Bulldogs this season with Oshawa carrying a 3-0-0-1 series margin including the last contest in early February in which the team prevailed with a 3-2 overtime victory thanks to a marker by captain Kyle MacLean. Catch all the action in the latest match between Oshawa and Hamilton on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet ONE.

Tale of the Tape