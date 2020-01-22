CHL on Sportsnet: London at Windsor

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Thursday as the London Knights face off with the Windsor Spitfires.

Entering Thursday, the Knights will look to push their win streak to four games following Sunday’s 6-2 victory over the Erie Otters in which Washington Capitals first-round pick Connor McMichael led the way with a four-point performance including his fifth hat-trick this season.

Meanwhile, the Spitfires are riding a three-game win streak of their own with their most recent victory coming in a 5-3 decision versus the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday that saw Dallas Stars prospect Curtis Douglas pick up his 18th goal on the season en route to first-star recognition.

Thursday marks the fourth of six meet-ups between the Knights and Spitfires this season with the most recent coming in a 6-3 victory for the Spitfires on home ice in mid-December as leading scorer and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tyler Angle pushed the pace with two goals and one assist. Catch all the action in the latest showdown between London and Windsor on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet.

Tale of the Tape