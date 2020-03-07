CHL on Sportsnet: Kitchener at Windsor

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday as the Kitchener Rangers face off with the Windsor Spitfires.

Entering Sunday, the Rangers look to snap a two-game losing skid that includes Friday’s hard-battled 6-4 decision versus the Barrie Colts in which four separate skaters found the back of the net for Kitchener while freshman centre Francesco Pinelli led the way with a trio of assists.

As for Windsor, the Spitfires enter Sunday’s showdown riding a four-game point streak that has seen that club come away with a 2-0-2-0 showing, a stretch that includes last Sunday’s big 10-2 win over the Kingston Frontenacs in which centre and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Jean-Luc Foudy pushed the pace with a four-point performance counting two goals and two assists. Prior to facing off with the Rangers, the Spitfires take on the Flint Firebirds on Saturday.

Sunday marks the fourth and final meetup between the Rangers and Spitfires this season with Kitchener holding a 2-0-1-0 series edge, with the most recent contest coming in mid-January that saw Windsor prevail 5-4 in overtime thanks to three-point effort from Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Tyler Angle. Catch all the action in the latest match between Kitchener and Windsor on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sportsnet.

Tale of the Tape