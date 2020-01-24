CHL on Sportsnet: Kingston at Oshawa

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Saturday as the Kingston Frontenacs take on the Oshawa Generals.

Saturday marks the second game of a three-in-three weekend for the Frontenacs who host the Saginaw Spirit on Friday. Winners of three of their past four outings, including Monday’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs in which the exceptional Shane Wright netted the game winner just 38 seconds into the extra frame, the club looks to continue its winning ways against the Generals.

As for Oshawa, the squad aims to return to the win column after falling 5-0 to the Barrie Colts on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the Generals came away with a 5-4 road win versus the Owen Sound Attack in which trade deadline addition and Nashville Predators first-round Philip Tomasino shined with a four-point effort counting two goals and two assists.

Saturday’s showdown between the Frontenacs and Generals marks the fifth of eight meetups this season with the most recent coming December 5 that saw the Frontenacs claim a 5-4 shootout victory in which Wright led the way with one goal and two assists. Catch all the action in the latest match between Kingston and Oshawa on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Sportsnet and on the NHL Network in the United States.

Tale of the Tape