CHL on Sportsnet: Edmonton at Calgary

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Monday as the Edmonton Oil Kings face off with the Calgary Hitmen.

Entering Monday, the Oil Kings carry a five-game win streak including back-to-back victories following the holiday break. That stretch includes Edmonton’s most recent appearance on Saturday in which the squad claimed an 8-3 win over the provincial rival Red Deer Rebels following six unanswered markers in the final frame. Leading the way was sophomore forward and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Jake Neighbours who registered four points including his first career hat trick.

Meanwhile, the Hitmen look to bounce back following Saturday’s 3-1 hard-battled defeat versus the Medicine Hat Tigers in which second-year forward Josh Prokop scored the lone goal for Calgary. The Hitmen are 0-1-1-0 following the holiday break, a stretch which includes Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Lethbridge Hurricanes that saw Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and leading scorer Riley Stotts finish with three points.

Monday marks the eighth and final meetup between the Oil Kings and Hitmen this season. Edmonton leads the season series with a 5-0-2-0 showing. Catch all the action in the latest matchup between the Oil Kings and Hitmen set for Monday at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Sportsnet.

Tale of the Tape