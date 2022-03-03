CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – IceDogs vs. Petes

It’s a face-off between two OHL Eastern Conference foes.

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service, fans can tune in Thursday as the Niagara IceDogs visit the Peterborough Petes, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern.

To get you prepared, here are three reasons why this showdown of OHL clubs is can’t miss TV:

Petes’ depth scoring

Sitting ninth in the OHL’s Eastern Conference with an 18-26-3-0 record and 39 points, Peterborough’s offense is highlighted by overage forward Emmett Sproule. This season, the Collingwood, Ont., native has been outstanding, leading the team in assists (46) and point production (66) through 47 outings. This season has also seen Sproule top the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career. He has recorded one goal and one assist in a lone meetup against Niagara this season.

But Sproule is not the only Petes skater having a career year as 18-year-old centre Tucker Robertson continues impressing NHL scouts who ranked him 109th among North Americans in the midterm assessment. A product of Toronto, Robertson has been a top centre all year long as he leads the team in goals with 26 and sits second in both assists (31) and points (57) in 47 appearances. Robertson is coming off a week where he recorded back-to-back two-assist performances against Barrie and Oshawa. Originally chosen by the Petes in the fourth round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the dynamic forward’s scoring touch was on full display in the last get-together against Niagara as he had a two-goal showing.

Balancing out the Petes’ offense is 2019 OHL Priority Selection first rounder and Philadelphia Flyers signee J.R. Avon, who enters Thursday’s game with a seven-game point streak that has seen him tally three goals and five assists for eight points. The 2003-born centre is third on the team in all three major offensive categories, totaling 19 goals, 30 assists, and 49 points in 44 games. He recorded an assist in the last meeting against Niagara.

Lastly, rounding out the Petes’ scoring options is New Jersey Devils 2021 first-round selection Chase Stillman. The hometown native joined the Petes in January and is on a nine-game point streak where he has found the back of the net four times and added six assists for 10 points. In all, the budding forward has tallied seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 17 games since arriving in Peterborough, while on the season he stands at 37 points in 43 outings.

Petes power play👀 Emmett Sproule finds Chase Stillman's (@chasestillman61) rebound to give @PetesOHLhockey the first period lead🎥 pic.twitter.com/unbeomK8kO — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 21, 2022

IceDogs’ balanced attack

Sitting 10th in the OHL’s Eastern Conference with a 14-29-2-1 record and 29 points, one of the bright spots in Niagara this season has been the outstanding play of San Jose Sharks 2020 third-round selection Danil Gushchin. The overage forward leads the team with 32 goals – seventh-best in the OHL – while also registering 55 points in 37 appearances. Entering Thursday’s showdown, the talented forward owns the league’s longest point streak, one which has seen him tally 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points in 17 games. In all, Gushchin is coming off a week where he recorded six points in three games, including a four-point performance against North Bay on Thursday where he notched two goals and two assists. Gushchin recorded an assist in his last meeting against the Petes.

Joining Gushchin in Niagara’s scoring attack is 2003-born forward Brenden Sirizzotti who leads the team with 24 assists. Sirizzotti has also tallied 10 goals for 34 points in 52 games. The 18-year-old native of Whitby, Ont., joined Niagara in January and has notched three goals and 13 assists in 22 outings, including his first three-point performance against Sudbury last Sunday.

The IceDogs’ lineup is also highlighted by a trio of 2022 NHL Draft eligible players who have made an impact, headlined by 17-year-old centre Pano Fimis. A product of Richmond Hill, Ont., Fimis has demonstrated why the IceDogs took him second overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection as he has tallied seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points in 40 appearances. The talented forward ranks 77th in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings.

Joining Fimis in the midterm assessment is 2004-born forward Aidan Castle, who ranked 155th. The talented right-wing is third in team scoring with 29 points, collecting 10 goals and 19 assists in 46 games. Meanwhile, closing out the list of NHL Draft eligibles is 17-year-old blue-liner Rodwin Dionicio. Through 2021-22, the New Jersey-born rearguard has netted six goals in his first season with Niagara and sits fifth in team scoring with 26 points. Dionicio ranks 132nd in Central Scouting’s midterm assessment.

Rewarded for a great shift ✅@SanJoseSharks prospect Danil Gushchin finishes off the goal helping extend 2020 2nd Overall #OHLDraft pick Pano Fimis (@Pano_Fimis) point streak to 8 games and tying the game for the @OHLIceDogs 🎥 pic.twitter.com/drWWvjbCqj — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 26, 2022

Veteran goalie dual

Assuming the top-job duties between the pipes in December, 19-year-old Toronto native Josh Rosenzweig has impressed in the starting role after shining as the understudy. On the season, he has found the win column six times, while coming away with an .875 save percentage. In January, he recorded his first career shutout, turning aside 34 shots versus Oshawa.

In the other crease, it’s another 19-year-old netminder in Michael Simpson. The London, Ont., native is in his first season with Peterborough, who selected him in the 10th round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection. Through 2021-22, Simpson has picked up 11 victories combined with an .883 save percentage and 3.89 goals-against average. Facing Niagara once this season, Simpson stopped 33 shots en route to a 5-4 victory.