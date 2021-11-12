CHL on CBC | 3 Reasons to Watch – Steelheads vs. Frontenacs

We’re all smiles when the Saturday schedule says hockey.

With puck drop set for 3 p.m. Eastern, CHL on CBC action continues Saturday as the Kingston Frontenacs play host to the Mississauga Steelheads in what is the latest can’t-miss action that brings 2022 NHL Draft headliner Shane Wright to the national stage.

To get you ready, here are three reasons to tune in to this showdown of OHL foes:

Shane Wright Show

Undoubtedly, the biggest reason for fans to tune in is to see the latest showing of Shane Wright, the undisputed headliner of the upcoming NHL Draft. Originally granted early admission into the CHL, Wright put together a phenomenal first season in 2019-20 in which he challenged past exceptional player paces put up by John Tavares and Connor McDavid by collecting a franchise-record 39 goals by a rookie alongside 27 assists for 63 points in only 58 games, helping him to later earn recognition as the CHL Rookie of the Year. By comparison, McDavid scored 66 points in 63 games with the Erie Otters in 2012-13 while Tavares notched 77 points in 65 games with the Oshawa Generals in 2005-06.

With the OHL shuttered for 2020-21, Wright was limited to international competition but made the most of it in captaining Team Canada to its first-gold medal finish at the IIHF U18 World Championship since 2013, and despite an abbreviated showing of five games he dazzled with nine goals and five assists for 14 points and was later named one of the squad’s top three players.

Now back with the Frontenacs, Wright has picked off where he left off where through 12 games he has scored six times and added 10 assists for 16 points, a pace that could see him eclipse triple digit production this season. With points in five of his past six games, that stretch has seen Wright register 10 points highlighted by a season high of four assists coming in Sunday’s 6-5 overtime victory over Peterborough. In all, it marked the second time Wright has scored at least four points in a game, with his most recent coming as a three-goal, one-assist effort over Flint in his freshman campaign.

Beyond Wright

While it is Wright drawing the most attention from talent evaluators, beyond the headliner are a host of other up-and-comers who have been listed as Players to Watch per Central Scouting as part of the 2022 NHL Draft class. From Kingston, the list also counts budding centre Paul Ludwinski who joins the Frontenacs after being originally chosen fifth overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. Through early action, Ludwinski has impressed in putting up nine points through 12 games. Elsewhere, the Steelheads have a quartet of players recognized by Central Scouting beginning up front with three first-year forwards in Owen Beck, Zakary Lavoie, and Zander Veccia. Meanwhile, fellow forward Luca Del Bel Belluz is also drawing attention from the scouting community. Debuting with the Steelheads in 2019-20, Del Bel Belluz was limited to six points through 58 appearances but with added opportunity this season he has backed it up offensively to the tune of 11 points through as many showings.

Collins to Del Bel Belluz, with extra sauce! You'll want to watch this sensational @OHLSteelheads goal again and again 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0HbcmSz0UG — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 30, 2021

Draft Day veterans

But it’s not all about the next wave on Saturday. There are also those players who have already heard their names called, a list that begins with Frontenacs left-wing and Los Angeles Kings draftee Martin Chromiak, the second-overall selection from the 2019 CHL Import Draft who has dominated during his time on North American ice. After joining the Frontenacs midway through the 2019-20 campaign, the Slovakian sniper showed little need for a learning curve in adapting to his new environment as he wrapped up his first season with 33 points through 28 appearances, where despite a shortened campaign he ultimately earned a spot on the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. In 2021-22, Chromiak has picked up where he left off, where through 12 games he has 18 points to his name entering weekend action. Beyond Chromiak, other Frontenacs to hear their names called on NHL Draft day includes left-wing Francesco Arcuri (Dallas Stars), defenceman Braden Hache (Florida Panthers), and goaltender Leevi Merilainen (Ottawa Senators), while for the Steelheads it is a pair of blue-liners in Ole Bjorgvik-Holm (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Ethan Del Mastro (Chicago Blackhawks).