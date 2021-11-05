CHL on CBC | 3 Reasons to Watch – Sea Dogs vs. Voltigeurs

It’s time to settle in for some Saturday afternoon hockey.

With puck drop set for 3 p.m. Eastern, CHL on CBC action continues Saturday as the Drummondville Voltigeurs play host to the Saint John Sea Dogs in what is the latest can’t-miss action on the national stage. Additionally, it’s Pride Night in Drummondville where the extra-special contest will include a host of inclusion initiatives such as a pregame presentation, Pride tape and helmet decals, and rainbow-coloured game pucks.

To get you ready, here are three reasons to tune in to the Sea Dogs vs. Voltigeurs showdown:

Dufour faces old mates

For fans of the Voltigeurs, one foe worth keeping an eye on is a familiar face in Sea Dogs right-wing William Dufour, who prior to heading to Saint John this past offseason spent part of the two prior years with Drummondville. Originally joining the Voltigeurs midway through the 2019-20 campaign, Dufour put up 33 points through 28 games with his new squad before again registering north of a point per game the following season when he finished second in team scoring with 29 points across 23 appearances. The New York Islanders draftee has now brought his offensive flair to the Sea Dogs where through 13 showings he has been held off the scoresheet on just two occasions. In all, Dufour has registered 19 points across 13 appearances this season, underscored by five multi-point efforts in addition to a nine-game point streak that ran through much of October.

🚨 Dufour opens the scoring on the power play! 10 goals for him in 11 games this season🚨 pic.twitter.com/td8ql13F0n — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) October 29, 2021

Cup hosts heating up

Following a sluggish start to the new season, the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Sea Dogs have found their winning ways in recent weeks, including an impressive 5-4 victory coming Thursday against the fourth-ranked Quebec Remparts. In all, Saint John has picked up at least one point in eight of its past 10 appearances and now stands 6-5-0-2 on the season, good for 14 points and just five points back of top spot in the QMJHL’s Maritimes Division. Beyond Dufour, leading the way for the club is veteran left-wing Brady Burns, who has collected 15 points through 13 games, as well as a host of NHL drafted talent that includes the likes of second-year centre Cam MacDonald (Tampa Bay Lightning) as well as recent returnee Ryan Francis, who came away with a two-point season debut on October 31 after originally beginning the year with the Stockton Heat, the Calgary Flames’ top minor-league affiliate. Elsewhere, the Sea Dogs also boast one of the most offensively gifted blue-liners in the circuit in Jeremie Poirier, a fellow Flames draftee who after finishing fourth among all rearguards last season has continued to bring his scoring touch from the back end this year in collecting 13 points through as many games.

🚨 One goal wasn't enough! Two minutes after his first, Poirier added another for a 2-0 lead!🚨 pic.twitter.com/4k9QaoH8v2 — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) October 16, 2021

Eye on the draft

Better days are ahead for the Voltigeurs and that is most evident when looking toward the upcoming NHL Draft where three of the club’s skaters were named as part of NHL Central Scouting’s Players to Watch report as part of the 2022 class. Headlining the group is hulking defender Maveric Lamoureux, the 12th overall selection from the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft who brings a big-time presence from the back end mixed with an evolving offensive game. A ‘B’ rated player per Central Scouting, Lamoureux projects as a second- or third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Meanwhile, also making the cut is left-wing Justin Cote as well as right-wing Luke Woodworth, both ‘C’ rated talents who are expected to be taken in the draft’s second half. The pair have given talent evaluators plenty to keep an eye on too through early-season action as Cote sits first in team scoring with 12 points through 13 games, while Woodworth’s two goals and nine assists put him a lone point shy of top spot.