December 24, 2022

CHL to NHL: Wotherspoon makes NHL debut with Islanders

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Tri-City Americans defenceman Parker Wotherspoon made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders Friday.

Wotherspoon played 14:47 in a 5-1 win over Florida where he recorded two shots, one hit and one block.

The Surrey, B.C., native was the 112th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft and has spent his entire pro career in the Islanders organization as he has played 293 career AHL games with Bridgeport, the fourth most in franchise history.

With Tri-City, Wotherspoon played 279 games, the 10th most in team history, where he recorded 182 points, the most by an Americans d-man.

