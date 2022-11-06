CHL to NHL: Wells debuts with Blackhawks

Former Peterborough Petes goaltender Dylan Wells made his NHL debut Saturday with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Wells played the third period in a 4-0 loss to Winnipeg after Blackhawks starter Arvid Soderblom exited with an injury and proceeded to stop 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

The 24-year-old played four seasons in Peterborough from 2014-18 where he appeared in 162 games, the second most in franchise history among goaltenders. Wells’ 69 wins are the fifth most.

Since turning pro in 2018, Wells has played in 76 games in the ECHL and 25 in the AHL. He was the 123rd overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers.