CHL to NHL: Hollowell and Olausson debut

Former OHL players Mac Hollowell and Oskar Olausson made their NHL debuts Wednesday night.

Hollowell played 12:26 with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 win over New Jersey. The former Soo Greyhound also recorded one hit and one block.

Over the course of five seasons in the OHL, Hollowell played 259 games with the Greyhounds, the fifth most in franchise history. His 183 points are the third most by a d-man while his 42 goals rank seventh.

The Niagara Falls native was the 118th overall pick by Toronto in the 2018 NHL Draft.

A dream come true 🤩 Congrats on your NHL Debut, Mac 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/v5itVRCMtr — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) November 24, 2022

Olausson played 7:02 with the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-3 defeat to Vancouver. The Swede spent one season in the OHL as he split time between Barrie and Oshawa in 2021-22.

He suited up 22 times with the Colts and made 23 appearances with the Generals after a midseason trade. In all, he recorded 26 goals and 49 points.

Selected in the second round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, Olausson was the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Avs.