March 12, 2023

CHL to NHL: Former Spit Afanasyev debuts with Preds

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Former Windsor Spitfires forward Egor Afanasyev made his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators Saturday night.

Afanasyev played 8:24 for the Preds in a 2-1 shootout victory over L.A. where he had two shots and one hit.

The 22-year-old Russian played one OHL season for Windsor but impressed with 31 goals and 67 points in 62 games in 2019-20.

Selected 45th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, Afanasyev played 129 AHL games with Milwaukee before his debut Saturday.

