CHL to NHL: Der-Arguchintsev makes NHL debut with Toronto

Former Peterborough Petes forward Semyon Der-Arguchintsev made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday night.

Der-Arguchintsev played 7:16 and was a +1 as Toronto won 4-0 in Dallas.

The Russian spent four seasons with the Petes where he played 248 games, the 16th most by a forward in franchise history. He would tally 38 goals and 201 points during his OHL career.

After his third OHL season he would join the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers for their playoff run where he would win a Kelly Cup. Der-Arguchintsev played 77 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, as well as 17 games in the KHL, before he made his NHL debut.

He was the 76th overall pick by Toronto in the 2018 NHL Draft.