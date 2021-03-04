CHL Leaders: QMJHL alum Beaudoin continuing hockey career in Austria

His junior days are done but there has been no hanging up the skates for Charles-David Beaudoin.

Skating five seasons and 288 career contests with the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Rimouski Oceanic from 2010-15, the talented defenceman has many fond memories of his time in the QMJHL.

“It was such an amazing experience for me,” Beaudoin said in recollection of his junior career, per Junior Hockey Magazine’s CHL Leaders presented by CIBC. “I was lucky enough to be drafted by my hometown as well, so I played for the team that I watched growing up. I was a fan of the team before being a player. It was a great, unique experience.

“I met so many people and was lucky to play in the QMJHL for five years. You are surrounded by people who are looking out for the best for you. Hockey wise, you have great coaches and a great organization behind you to make you a better hockey player, and off the ice you always have people to help you with your school. You have all of the resources that you need to be successful.”

With his junior career coming to a close, Beaudoin then elected to pursue an education, earning a degree in finance from the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres while also suiting up for another two seasons with the varsity Patriotes.

“It was a great decision,” Beaudoin detailed. “I am not going to lie, my Plan A was to turn pro. I went to the Montreal Canadiens camp for my last season in the QMJHL but then a big injury happened. With my school being there, the decision was way easier to make because I didn’t have to catch up on others who kept going to school.”

Despite his academic success, however, Beaudoin’s heart remained at the rink and he wanted to try his hand at the pro ranks, eventually splitting four seasons between the AHL and ECHL before signing in Austria this past summer.

“It is my first year overseas. It is what I do for a living,” Beaudoin concluded. “I also own D2D Hockey, a development camp in Drummondville where it is defencemen only, so it is a little bit different. I want to give back. I started my first business with my hockey camp and that is something I will pursue after my playing career.”

