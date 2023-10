CHL, its member leagues, and clubs provide recognition to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Yesterday, on September 30th, as Canadians marked the third observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, while also recognizing Orange Shirt Day, the Canadian Hockey League, its member leagues [Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey Leagues (QMJHL)], and clubs joined them.

Below are just a number of the different ways that everyone across the CHL provided (and is continuing to provide) awareness about this important day of remembrance.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is observed annually on September 30 in Canada and honours the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. At the same time, recognized annually on the same date, Orange Shirt Day sees Canadians honour the children who survived Indian Residential Schools and remember those who did not by wearing an orange shirt.

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth & Reconciliation represents a day for us to listen and learn. We're privileged to partner with @OrangeShirtSoc. We encourage you to take time to learn more about the generational impacts of residential schools.#EveryChildMatters pic.twitter.com/qyFykRAc5D — The WHL (@TheWHL) September 30, 2023

The WHL, for a second straight season, is partnering with the Orange Shirt Society to give recognition to both Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Over the course of this week, as part of this partnership, players from across the WHL will wear helmet decals depicting the WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo from Saturday, September 30 through Monday, October 9. Designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics, the logo serves to generate awareness for Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Additionally, on top of the WHL encouraging its fans to wear orange during this period of time to show their support, people attending WHL games will also see in-venue programming, including a moment of silence, to commemorate the legacy of residential schools in Canada. Yesterday, this in-venue programming also included a number of WHL clubs holding ceremonial puck drops in acknowledgment of their Indigenous communities. Some teams also wore orange warm-up jerseys in acknowledgment of both National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.

Our @orange_jerseys warmup jersey sale is LIVE! All proceeds go towards the @OrangeShirtSoc, so grab yours before it's too late! SALE | https://t.co/40RFThxPiR pic.twitter.com/1DuqWm1M5u — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) September 30, 2023

Since September 2022, the WHL has partnered with the Orange Shirt Society in order to help contribute to its goals of supporting Indian Residential School Reconciliation, enhancing awareness of the individual, family, and community intergenerational impacts of the Indian Residential Schools, and in its efforts to create awareness of the concept of “Every Child Matters”.

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

On this #NationalDayForTruthAndReconciliation, the #OHL takes the opportunity to recognize the tremendous contributions that Indigenous players and personnel have made across the League throughout its extensive history. #EveryChildMatters 🧡 pic.twitter.com/uZ2Be0d9O1 — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) September 30, 2023

In the OHL, their clubs aired (and will continue to air) a 45-second video recorded by the OHL’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Rico Phillips, during their first home game of the season. Specifically, the video sees Phillips detail the significance of recognizing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Among the many OHL clubs who held special celebrations last night were the Soo Greyhounds, who hosted an Indigenous Heritage Night where they wore Indigenous-inspired jerseys designed by Ojibway Woodland artist Thomas Sinclair. These uniforms were auctioned-off after the game with funds raised being for the Indigenous Friendship Centre’s Mental Health and Addiction Services programs. You can read more about the Greyhounds’ special night here.

With Canada's National Day for #TruthandReconciliation approaching on September 30th, the #OHL's Rico Phillips recently chatted with former @BulldogsOHL and @StingHockey forward Brenden Anderson at the Six Nations Sports Complex, learning what has inspired his hockey journey 🎥 pic.twitter.com/NMSQOO5N7w — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) September 26, 2023

Additionally, the OHL conducted an interview with former Hamilton Bulldogs and Sarnia Sting forward Brenden Anderson at the Six Nations Sports Complex in Ohsweken last weekend, where Anderson spoke about his upbringing, his inspirations growing up, and how we can be better allies to our Indigenous communities.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Reconciliation demands that we acknowledge the truth and that we work together. Today and every day.#EveryChildMatters | #NDTR pic.twitter.com/gVGMy07wX6 — QMJHL (@QMJHL) September 30, 2023

In the QMJHL, the league sought to build awareness in a number of ways on National Day for Truth Reconciliation. Part of their efforts included the publication of this excellent alumni story on former Chicoutimi Saguenéens, Francis Verreault-Paul, who was named Chief of Staff of the Assembly of First Nations for Quebec-Labrador last June. The feature highlights Verreault-Paul’s efforts in Indigenous communities along with a discussion about the significance behind National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The QMJHL also shared this article detailing the community efforts of the Moncton Wildcats from earlier in the week, where they spent time with Elsipogtog First Nation and held a practice near the Richibucto Reserve in New Brunswick. Their special visit also included a meet-and-greet with local youth, a community lobster dinner as well as a blessing ceremony.

Nos entraîneurs soulignent à leur façon la Journée Nationale de la vérité et la réconciliation afin de rendre hommage aux enfants qui n’ont jamais pu retourner chez eux et aux survivants des pensionnats ainsi qu’à leurs familles et leurs communautés. 🧡 @LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/5c37a6Rxq7 — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) September 29, 2023

Meanwhile, clubs across the QMJHL also recognized the significance of September 30th, including the Sherbrooke Phoenix, who saw their entire coaching staff wear orange ties in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Plus, the Val-d’Or Foreurs celebrated the date with a pre-game ceremony and their players wore commemorative orange jerseys on Saturday that they are auctioning off to fans.

Canadian Hockey League (CHL)

On #NationalDayForTruthAndReconciliation, @OHLBattalion's Dalyn Wakely, the CHL's Humanitarian of the Year, continues to make a difference by being by an example to follow both on and off the ice. — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 30, 2023

Ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the CHL donated bags of helmets and gloves to Hockey Indigenous, who plan to use the donated equipment to host hockey clinics and scrimmage community events before later possibly giving them to a specific First Nation community team.

Stephane Friday, the CEO and Co-Founder of Hockey Indigenous, said: “Receiving equipment donations from the CHL means that Indigenous Youth are being supported with essential gear, fostering accessibility and inclusivity in the sport and helping an impact by removing some barriers to opportunity for Youth to participate.”

In addition to the latter, the CHL also wrote this feature story on North Bay Battalion forward Dalyn Wakely, who hails from Curve Lake First Nation. Wakely, the OHL’s and CHL’s 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, spoke about the significance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, along with his upbringing, the Little Native Hockey League, and his Wake’s Sake initiative.