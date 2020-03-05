CHL grads well represented among 2019-20 OUA award winners and all-stars

A host of Canadian Hockey League alumni have been recognized among the 2019-20 Ontario University Athletics award winners and all-stars.

Beginning in the East Division, Peterborough Petes graduate Chris Paquette of the Royal Military College Paladins doubled up in earning recognition as the Most Valuable Player in addition Rookie of the Year honours. Across 28 appearances in 2019-20, Paquette scored above a point-per-game pace with a team-leading 32 points counting 15 goals and 17 assists.

Elsewhere, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies alumnus Nikolas Brouillard of McGill University took home Defender of the Year recognition thanks to a 23-point campaign that counted seven goals and 16 assists across 28 contests to finish fourth in scoring among all rearguards.

Between the pipes, McGill University netminder and Rimouski Oceanic graduate Louis-Philip Guindon was recognized as the East’s Goaltender of the Year following an impressive season in which he led all OUA keepers with a dazzling .941 save percentage through 20 appearances, while finishing tied for third with a 2.22 goals-against average and fourth place with 13 wins.

Rounding out the East Division, Quebec Remparts alumnus Austin Eastman of the Ontario Tech Ridgebacks was presented with the Most Sportsmanlike Award after wrapping up his sophomore campaign with a team-leading 30 points and just four penalty minutes through 28 contests.

In the West Division, the honours begin with Gatineau Olympiques graduate Gregory DiTomaso of the Ryerson Rams who was named the Defender of the Year after leading all OUA blue-liners with a 26-point campaign that counted six goals and 20 assists in 28 games.

Up front, Western Mustangs freshman and Sarnia Sting alumnus Franco Sproviero impressed with a team-leading 33 points counting 14 goals and 19 assists across 24 games to lead all rookies and finish tied for fifth in conference scoring, helping him claim the West’s Rookie of the Year honours.

Sticking in London, Western Mustangs third-year forward and Barrie Colts graduate Anthony Stefano was presented with the Randy Gregg Award in recognition of excellence in student athletics. On the ice, Stefano finished with five goals and 11 assists for 16 points in 25 games, while away from the rink he was acutely involved in several voluntary activities, including a leading role with the Mustang Athletics Student Council.

Rounding out the West Division award recipients, Gatineau Olympiques alumnus Daniel Del Paggio of the Lakehead Thunderwolves is the winner of the Most Sportsmanlike Award who combined a team-leading 33-point season counting 11 goals and 22 assists with just six minutes in the penalty box.

Additionally, several CHL graduates were recognized as part of the First and Second All-Star Teams as well as the All-Rookie Teams for each division:

First All-Star Team (East)

F – Chris Paquette, Royal Military College Paladins (Peterborough Petes, 2019)

F – Kevin Domingue, Ottawa Gee-Gees (Sherbrooke Phoenix, 2015)

F – Austin Eastman, Ontario Tech Ridgebacks (Quebec Remparts, 2018)

D – Nikolas Brouillard, McGill University (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, 2016)

D – Dominic Talbot-Tassi, McGill University (Moncton Wildcats, 2015)

G – Louis-Philip Guindon, McGill University (Rimouski Oceanic, 2016)

First All-Star Team (West)

F – Mathew Santos, Ryerson Rams (North Bay Battalion, 2016)

D – Gregory DiTomaso, Ryerson Rams (Gatineau Olympiques, 2017)

D – Brendan Bornstein, Toronto Varsity Blues (Moncton Wildcats, 2017)

Second All-Star Team (East)

F – Tyler Hylland, Concordia Stingers (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, 2019)

F – Cody Caron, Carleton Ravens (Kingston Frontenacs, 2017)

F – Alexandre Boivin, Carleton Ravens (Quebec Remparts, 2014)

D – Joshua Burnside, Carleton Ravens (Mississauga Steelheads, 2016)

D – Carl Neill, Concordia Stingers (Charlottetown Islanders, 2017)

G – Justin Nichols, Carleton Ravens (Oshawa Generals, 2016)

Second All-Star Team (West)

F – Matt Mistele, Ryerson Rams (Sarnia Sting, 2016)

F – Joey Manchurek, Toronto Varsity Blues (Oshawa, 2017)

F – Ryan Valentini, Guelph Gryphons (Sudbury Wolves, 2018)

D – Kyle Jenkins, Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks (Peterborough Petes, 2017)

D – Jordan Sambrook, Brock Badgers (Soo Greyhounds, 2019)

G – Alex Bishop, Toronto Varsity Blues (Val-d’Or Foreurs, 2017)

All-Rookie Team (East)

F – Chris Paquette, Royal Military College Paladins (Peterborough Petes, 2019)

F – Tyler Hylland, Concordia Stingers (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, 2019)

F – Julien Tessier, UQTR Patriotes (Val-d’Or Foreurs, 2019)

D – Dominic Cormier, Ottawa Gee-Gees (Victoriaville Tigres, 2019)

D – Gabriel Bilodeau, Concordia Stingers (Gatineau Olympiques, 2019)

G – Luke Richardson, Queen’s Gaels (Kitchener Rangers, 2019)

All-Rookie Team (West)

F – Franco Sproviero, Western Mustangs (Sarnia Sting, 2019)

F – Anthony Salinitri, Windsor Lancers (Oshawa Generals, 2019)

F – Giordano Finoro, Guelph Gryphons (Gatineau Olympiques, 2019)

D – Jordan Sambrook, Brock Badgers (Soo Greyhounds, 2019)

D – Brendan Bornstein, Toronto Varsity Blues (Moncton Wildcats, 2017)

G – Matt Williams, Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks (Saint John Sea Dogs, 2018)

With the 2019-20 Ontario University Athletics regular season schedule concluded, playoff action is now underway before the eventual champion joins an eight-team showdown of the top teams from coast to coast as they compete for the 2020 U SPORTS University Cup.

For much information, visit OUA.ca.