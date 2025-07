CHL goaltender of the year Parsons signs with Senators

The Kitchener Rangers’ Jackson Parsons has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Last season, Parsons became the first player in franchise history to earn CHL Goaltender of the Year honours and the first OHL goalie to win the award since Michael McNiven in 2016-17. Parsons was the backbone of a Rangers squad that notched its fourth 100-point season in franchise history in 2024–25 as he led the CHL with 37 wins and set a new Rangers single-season record with a 2.24 goals-against average.

Across four seasons with the Rangers, Parsons played 130 games to a record of 74-44-7 while his nine career shutouts are the second most in team history.