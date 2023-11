CHL Game of the Week schedule announced for November on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the month of November on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca (see schedule below). As seen in October, the CHL Game of the Week is available to fans as a ‘freeview’ on CHL TV, and is available for live streaming on TSN+ (the new stand-alone digital streaming service from TSN) and RDS.ca (available to all RDS subscribers) alongside additional games.

Highlighting the first full week of November will be a matchup on Wednesday, November 8, featuring the Owen Sound Attack, led by Winnipeg Jets 2023 first-rounder Colby Barlow and 2024 NHL Draft prospect Carter George, at home to the Kitchener Rangers and the OHL’s top-three scorers in Vancouver Canucks prospect Hunter Brzustewicz (25 points), Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf (23 points), and Matthew Sop (22 points) on CHL TV and TSN+. Two nights later, on RDS.ca, fans can catch the Sherbrooke Phoenix and their stellar netminder Samuel St-Hilaire take on Anaheim Ducks prospect Noah Warren and the surging Victoriaville Tigres.

The following Tuesday (November 14), on TSN+ and CHL TV, viewers will be treated to a contest between two CHL Top-10 clubs when Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus, Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 first-round pick Brayden Yager and the No. 2-ranked Moose Jaw Warriors welcome the No. 7-ranked Saskatoon Blades and their trio of NHL prospects in Tanner Molendyk (NSH), Brandon Lisowsky (TOR), and Egor Sidorov (ANA). Later that week, on Friday night (November 17), the No. 5-ranked Rouyn-Noranda Huskies will face off against Arizona Coyotes 2022 first-rounder Maveric Lamoureux and the Drummondville Voltigeurs on RDS.ca.

On Friday, November 24, across CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca, fans will be able to see the No.5-ranked Huskies, led by 2020-21 QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year Antonin Verreault and Arizona Coyotes prospect Jérémy Langlois, travel to the east coast to meet the No.10-ranked Moncton Wildcats and one of the QMJHL’s leading scorers, Yoan Loshing, at the Avenir Centre. This QMJHL contest is taking place exactly two months out from the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton, which is set to mark the first time this event has ever been held in the province of New Brunswick.

To cap off the month, on Tuesday, November 28, Los Angeles Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer and the CHL’s highest-scoring team, the No. 3-ranked Prince George Cougars, will play host to Nashville Predators 2023 sixth-round pick Austin Roest, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Ben Hemmerling, and the Everett Silvertips on CHL TV and TSN+. Then, on Friday, December 1, the No.1-ranked Halifax Mooseheads and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais, who has 16 points (6G-10A) in six games this season, head to the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region in Québec to meet the Val-d’Or Foreurs for a contest featured on RDS.ca.

Viewers can tune in to watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

As the CHL’s official broadcasters, TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast live the CHL’s full suite of national events, including the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game scheduled for January 24 from Moncton, as well as the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan, from May 24 to June 2. TSN will also air next spring all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series starting right from Game 1, while RDS will deliver complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series from Game 1 onward as well.

CHL Game of the Week – November – Broadcast Schedule

Wed. Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Kitchener Rangers vs. Owen Sound Attack on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Sherbrooke Phoenix vs. Victoriaville Tigres on RDS.ca

Tues. Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. CT – Saskatoon Blades vs. Moose Jaw Warriors on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Nov. 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on RDS.ca

Fri. Nov. 24 at 7:00 p.m. AT – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Moncton Wildcats on CHL TV, TSN+ & RDS.ca

Tues. Nov. 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT – Everett Silvertips vs. Prince George Cougars on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Halifax Mooseheads vs. Val-d’Or Foreurs on RDS.ca