CHL Game of the Week schedule announced for March on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for March on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca. The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans as a ‘freeview’ on CHL TV and for live streaming on TSN+ and RDS.ca alongside additional games.

On March 6 fans can tune into CHL TV and RDS.ca to watch the CHL’s top club, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, who feature New York Islanders prospect Justin Gill and 2024 NHL Draft prospect Justin Poirier, host Tampa Bay Lighting prospect Ethan Gauthier and the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

That same night, San Jose Sharks prospect Quentin Musty and the Sudbury Wolves welcome the Soo Greyhounds, who feature NHL prospects such as the New York Rangers’ Bryce McConnell-Barker and the Detroit Red Wings’ Andrew Gibson, on TSN+.

The following week, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Maxim Massé’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens, who went 10-0-0 in February, visit 2025 Memorial Cup hosts, the Rimouski Oceanic, on March 13 on RDS.ca.

Two days later, fans catch check out 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna when his Medicine Hat Tigers visit the Swift Current Broncos and their NHL prospects, such as Conor Geekie (ARI) and Owen Pickinering (PIT), on CHL TV and TSN+.

The 20th and final week of CHL Game of the Week action concludes March 19 on CHL TV and TSN+ when the Guelph Storm, who feature 2024 NHL Draft prospect Jett Luchanko and Washington Capitals prospect Jake Karabela, visit the Aud to battle a Kitchener Rangers squad that includes two of the OHL’s leading scorers in NHL prospects Carson Rehkopf (SEA) and Hunter Brzustewicz (CGY).

Later that week on March 22, the experienced Victoriaville Tigres and their crop of veterans, that includes Tommy Cormier and Maxime Pellerin, take a trip to Rouyn-Noranda to visit the QMJHL’s scoring leader, Antonin Verreault, and the Huskies on RDS.ca.

Viewers can watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

This upcoming spring, TSN will air complete coverage of all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series, while RDS will air complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series. TSN and RDS will also deliver complete coverage of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan, from May 24 to June 2, which will mark the first time that the CHL’s championship event has been held in the state of Michigan.

CHL Game of the Week – March 2024 – Broadcast Schedule

Wed. March 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar on CHL TV & RDS.ca

Wed. March 6 at 7:05 p.m. ET – Soo Greyhounds vs. Sudbury Wolves on TSN+

Wed. March 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Chicoutimi Sagueneens vs. Rimouski Oceanic on RDS.ca

Fri. March 15 at 7:00 p.m. ST – Medicine Hat Tigers vs. Swift Current Broncos on CHL TV and TSN+

Tues. March 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Guelph Storm vs. Kitchener Rangers on CHL TV and TSN+

Fri. March 22 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Victoriaville Tigres vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on RDS.ca