CHL Game of the Week schedule announced for January on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is excited to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the month of January on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca (see schedule below). The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans as a ‘freeview’ on CHL TV, and is available for live streaming on TSN+ and RDS.ca alongside additional games.

Beginning on Wednesday, January 10, on CHL TV and TSN+, projected 2024 NHL first-round pick Berkly Catton, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Dawson Cowan and the Spokane Chiefs will travel to Red Deer to face the Rebels and Ollie Josephson, who along with Catton and Cowan was one of 40 players selected to compete in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Two nights later, on Friday, January 12, fans on RDS.ca can watch newly-acquired netminder Olivier Ciarlo and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada face off against the No. 8-ranked Drummondville Voltigeurs and Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Gauthier, who has registered 16 points over his last 10 contests.

The following week, on Thursday, January 18, viewers on CHL TV and RDS.ca will get to see the QMJHL’s top goal-scorer Justin Poirier, the QMJHL’s rookie scoring leader Raoul Boilard and the No.1-ranked Baie-Comeau Drakkar travel to Rouyn-Noranda to meet the No. 6-ranked Huskies and talented forward Antonin Verreault in a battle between two of the CHL’s Top-10 teams. Meanwhile, on Friday, January 19, the CHL’s leading rookie scorer Terik Parascak and the No.2-ranked Cougars will welcome the No.10-ranked Portland Winterhawks and San Jose Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni to the CN Centre in Prince George for a contest on TSN+.

For the week of January 22 – 26, there will be no CHL Game of the Week, as the spotlight shifts to Moncton, N.B., for the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, which will see the top-40 draft eligible players from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL compete before hundreds of NHL scouts in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will air live from the Avenir Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS and RDS.ca on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. AT.

Then, to cap off the month of January, the CHL Game of the Week returns on CHL TV and TSN+ with a Top-10 showdown on Wednesday, January 31, as Vegas Golden Knights prospect Arttu Karki and the No.7-ranked Soo Greyhounds head to the State of Michigan to face projected 2024 NHL first-round pick Zayne Parekh and the 2024 Memorial Cup hosts, the No. 5-ranked Saginaw Spirit. The next night (February 1), viewers on RDS.ca will have the chance to see Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais and the Halifax Mooseheads hit the road to Victoriaville for a date with the No.9-ranked Tigres and Anaheim Ducks prospect Noah Warren.

Viewers can tune in to watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

In addition to broadcasting the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, TSN and RDS will also deliver complete coverage of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan, from May 24 to June 2. Additionally, this upcoming spring, TSN will air all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series starting right from Game 1, while RDS will air the QMJHL Championship Series from Game 1 onward.

CHL Game of the Week – January 2024 – Broadcast Schedule

Wed. Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. MT – Spokane Chiefs vs. Red Deer Rebels on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Jan. 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada vs. Drummondville Voltigeurs on RDS.ca

Thurs. Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on CHL TV & RDS.ca

Fri. Jan. 19 at 7:00 p.m. PT – Portland Winterhawks vs. Prince George Cougars on TSN+

Wed. Jan. 24 at 7:00 p.m. AT – 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, RDS & RDS.ca

Wed. Jan. 31 at 7:05 p.m. ET – Soo Greyhounds vs. Saginaw Spirit on CHL TV & TSN+

Thurs. Feb. 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Halifax Mooseheads vs. Victoriaville Tigres on RDS.ca