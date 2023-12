CHL Game of the Week schedule announced for December on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is thrilled to announce today its CHL Game of the Week broadcast schedule for the month of December on CHL TV, TSN+, and RDS.ca (see schedule below). The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans as a ‘freeview’ on CHL TV, and is available for live streaming on TSN+ and RDS.ca alongside additional games.

To kick off the month of December, fans will be treated to a tantalizing matchup in the QMJHL on Thursday, December 7, featuring Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Jordan Dumais, goaltender Mathis Rousseau and the No.3-ranked Halifax Mooseheads hosting Arizona Coyotes prospect Maveric Lamoureux and the Drummondville Voltigeurs on CHL TV and TSN+. Meanwhile, on that same night over on RDS.ca, viewers will be able to watch the No.6-ranked Moncton Wildcats and their promising rookies Julius Sumpf and Caleb Desnoyers travel to Sherbrooke to face the Phoenix and their netminder Samuel St-Hilaire.

The following Friday (December 15), on TSN+ and CHL TV, fans can see the Peterborough Petes and Anaheim Ducks prospect Konnor Smith take on the Guelph Storm and their crop of 2024 NHL Draft prospects highlighted by Jett Luchanko and Charlie Paquette. Additionally, on that same night, Seattle Kraken prospect Andrei Loshko and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies will welcome one of the QMJHL’s leading scorers Israël Mianscum and the Sherbrooke Phoenix to Glencore Arena on RDS.ca.

From there, starting on December 18, the CHL and its three member leagues will begin their holiday break up until December 27, when the WHL will first return to action with nine games, while both the OHL and QMJHL will officially resume their regular seasons on December 28.

Viewers can tune in to watch the Game of the Week on CHL TV via the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Moreover, fans can follow chl.ca for comprehensive game previews detailing must-watch players and on social media for live in-game coverage by following #CHLGOTW.

As the CHL’s official broadcasters, TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast live the CHL’s full suite of national events, including the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game scheduled for January 24 from Moncton, as well as the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow in Saginaw, Michigan, from May 24 to June 2. TSN will also air next spring all three of the CHL’s member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) Championship Series starting right from Game 1, while RDS will deliver complete coverage of the QMJHL Championship Series from Game 1 onward as well.

CHL Game of the Week – December – Broadcast Schedule

Thurs. Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m. AT – Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Halifax Mooseheads on CHL TV & TSN+

Thurs. Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Moncton Wildcats vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix on RDS.ca

Fri. Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. ET – Peterborough Petes vs. Guelph Storm on CHL TV & TSN+

Fri. Dec. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET – Sherbrooke Phoenix vs. Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on RDS.ca