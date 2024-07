CHL Defenceman of the Year Parekh inks entry-level deal with Calgary

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

Parekh had a 33-goal, 96-point regular season and then lifted the Memorial Cup with the Spirit at season’s end. The Nobleton, ON., native was named CHL Defenceman of the Year as well as the winner of the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenceman. He was also named to the CHL and OHL’s First All-Star Team. The 18-year-old also claimed a gold medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The 19th overall pick in the 2022 OHL Draft, Parekh has tallied 133 points in two seasons with the Spirit and sits third all-time in scoring among Spirit blueliners while his 54 goals top the list.

Calgary selected Parekh ninth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.