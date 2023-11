CHL Daily: Wolves NHL prospects shine in big win

CHL Three Stars

Sudbury star Quentin Musty (SJ) registered his first OHL hat-trick in a 9-2 win over London. Musty, who also added two assists in the win, has eight goals and 19 points in 12 games.

Riley Heidt (MIN) continues to rack up the points as he had five more (2G, 3A) in Prince George’s 6-4 win against Lethbridge. In 21 games, Heidt has 41 points (13 goals) to sit second in WHL scoring.

Everett’s Teague Patton scored three times in the second period of a 6-3 win over Portland to register his first WHL hat-trick. Patton’s 23 points are the fourth most among Silvertips skaters.

CHL Top 10

The Halifax Mooseheads’ (1) 11-game point streak ended Friday as they were shutout 3-0 by Cape Breton as Jakub Milota made 20 saves in the Eagles net.

The Prince George Cougars (2) extended its win streak to three after a 6-4 victory over Lethbridge. The Cougars’ 17 wins are the most in the WHL.

The Kitchener Rangers’ (4) eight-game winning streak was snapped by Owen Sound in a 4-1 defeat. Filip Mesar (MTL) had the Rangers’ lone goal.

The Portland Winterhawks (5) couldn’t make it three straight wins as they were doubled up 6-3 by Everett.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR), Lukas Hansen and Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored as the Saskatoon Blades (6) beat Seattle 3-1. The Blades’ 16 wins lead the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7) were narrowly beaten 6-5 by Moncton in Friday’s CHL Game of the Week. The Huskies remain in a four-way tie for the Q’s Western Conference lead with 13 wins.

Braydon McCallum had the only goal for the Peterborough Petes (8) as they were soundly beaten 7-1 by Mississauga.

The Moncton Wildcats (9) edged past Rouyn-Noranda 6-5 in the CHL Game of the Week behind a pair of goals from Thomas Auger. Moncton’s 17 wins are the third most in the QMJHL.

Atley Calvert had two goals but the Moose Jaw Warriors (10) were beaten 6-3 at home by Swift Current.

NHL prospect watch

While Musty had five points for Sudbury in their win over London, David Goyette (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) and Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) had four points (1G, 3A).

Koehn Ziemmer (LA) tallied three points (2G, 1A) during Prince George’s win over Lethbridge. Ziemmer has 31 points (11 goals) in just 19 games.

Josh Filmon (NJ) also recorded three points (2G, 1A) in Swift Current’s victory versus Portland. Filmon is tied first in Broncos scoring with 25 points.

Nightly notes

Chicoutimi’s rookie goaltender Raphael Precourt made 29 saves to register his first QMJHL shutout in a 7-0 road win over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Acadie-Bathurst’s Joshua Fleming stopped 28 shots to record his first shutout of the season in a 5-0 win over Val-d’Or.

Mael St-Denis had four points (2G, 2A) as Rimouski beat Shawinigan 6-5 in overtime. Oceanic captain Jacob Mathieu scored the game-winner while St-Denis now has 25 points this year.

Deni Goure (OS) and Jordan D’Intino (SOO) each scored two shorthanded goals, to tie a franchise record, in their respective team’s wins; the Attack beat Kitchener 4-1 while the Soo took down Brantford 8-2.

Max Donoso stopped 41 of the 42 shots he faced as Ottawa won 2-1 in Oshawa. Cooper Foster (PIT) had the game-winner for the 67’s.

Red Deer’s Rhett Stoesser recorded his third shutout of the season as he turned aside all 25 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over Brandon. Stoesser owns a 2.16 GAA in 12 games this year.

OHL results (Nov. 24)

Soo 8-2 Brantford

Kingston 6-4 Windsor

Owen Sound 4-1 Kitchener

Mississauga 7-1 Peterborough

Sudbury 9-2 London

Guelph 3-1 North Bay

Ottawa 2-1 Oshawa

QMJHL results (Nov. 24)

Acadie-Bathurst 5-0 Val-d’Or

Cape Breton 3-0 Halifax

Moncton 6-5 Rouyn-Noranda

Gatineau 5-4 Victoriaville

Rimouski 6-5 Shawinigan

Chicoutimi 7-0 Blainville-Boisbriand

WHL results (Nov. 24)

Saskatoon 3-1 Seattle

Swift Current 6-3 Moose Jaw

Edmonton 4-2 Regina

Red Deer 2-0 Brandon

Kamloops 6-3 Vancouver

Prince George 6-4 Lethbridge

Wenatchee 4-2 Spokane

Everett 6-3 Portland

Victoria 5-1 Tri-City

