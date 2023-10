CHL Daily: Wildcats take over first place in Maritimes Division

CHL Three Stars

Austin Roest (NSH) tallied his second career WHL hat-trick as he led Everett to a 6-2 win over Tri-City in a U.S. Division clash. Roest is second in Silvertips scoring this season with nine points.

Alexandre Blais became the third QMJHL player to reach double digit goals after he had three points (2G, 1A) for Rimouski in a 7-3 victory over Chicoutimi. Blais has nine points (six goals) over his last four games while his 17 points lead all Oceanic skaters.

Harrison Meneghin stopped all 22 shots he faced to record his third WHL shutout as Lethbridge blanked Seattle 5-0. Meneghin, who was listed in NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary players to watch list for the 2024 NHL Draft, is 8-3-1 this year with a 1.46 GAA and .941 save percentage.

CHL Top 10

The Halifax Mooseheads (2) were beaten 5-4 by Moncton in a Maritimes Division clash as their mini two-game winning streak was snapped. Lou Levesque and Reece Peitzsche each had a goal and an assist for Halifax.

Niks Fenenko buried the overtime winner as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (10) beat Victoriaville 2-1. The Drakkar’s 10 wins and 22 points are the most in the QMJHL.

NHL prospect watch

Tristan Bertucci (DAL), Braeden Kressler (TOR) and Coulson Pitre (ANA) all had two points while Nathaniel Day (EDM) made 36 saves as Flint won 6-3 over the Soo.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had three points (1G, 2A) while Caden Price (SEA) had a pair of assists as Kelowna doubled up Victoria 6-3. Cristall’s 26 points are tied for the second most in the WHL.

Nightly notes

Connor Trenholm had three assists for Moncton in their win over Halifax while Caleb Desnoyers had two points (1G, 1A) and Julius Sumpf scored twice. The Wildcats are 4-0-1 over their last five contests and sit second in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference with 19 points.

In his season debut, Jacob Mathieu also scored twice for Rimouski in their 7-3 triumph over Chicoutimi.

Finnish winger Julius Miettinen had three points (2G, 1A) during Everett’s victory versus Tri-City.

Kooper Gizowski also had a pair of goals during Lethbridge’s win against Seattle. The Hurricanes’ 17 points are the most in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

OHL Results (Oct. 25, 2023)

Flint 6-3 Soo

QMJHL Results (Oct. 25, 2023)

Moncton 5-4 Halifax

Baie-Comeau 2-1 Victoriaville (OT)

Rimouski 7-3 Chicoutimi

WHL Results (Oct. 25, 2023)

Lethbridge 5-0 Seattle

Swift Current 3-2 Prince Albert

Everett 6-2 Tri-City

Kelowna 6-3 Victoria

