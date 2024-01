CHL Daily: Voltigeurs point streak reaches 13 games

CHL Three Stars

Chicoutimi’s Maxim Massé had a career high four goals, and one assist, in an 8-3 win over Charlottetown. Masse, the QMJHL’s top prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, will suit up later this week at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Massé has 21 goals and 43 points in 45 games this year.

Colby Barlow (WPG) had a season high five points (2G, 3A) in Owen Sound’s 6-5 overtime win over Ottawa, a game in which the Attack trailed 5-1 at one point. Barlow has 17 goals in 25 games this year.

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) had four points (2G, 2A) during Sudbury’s 6-3 victory against Barrie. In 26 games as a rookie, Dvorksy has 23 goals.

CHL Top 10

Tyler Parr had two points (1G, 1A) as the Saskatoon Blades (1) collected a second straight win after a 4-1 victory over Edmonton. The Blades’ 31 wins and .750 winning percentage continues to top the WHL.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (5) suffered a 4-3 defeat to Sherbrooke. Benjamin Brunelle had a goal and an assist for the Huskies in the loss.

Alex Christopoulos had three points (2G, 1A) to lead the Saginaw Spirit (6) to their fourth straight win after a 7-2 decision over Kingston.

Sam Oliver was one of three players to have a goal and two assists as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (8) took down Quebec 8-5 to extend its point streak to 13 games (12-0-1). In the process, the Volts became the second QMJHL club to 30 wins.

Dominik Rymon scored the game-winner as the Everett Silvertips (10) pushed it streak to 7-0-1 after a 3-2 win over Tri-City. The victory put the Silvertips into a tie for first place with 61 points in the WHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Cedrick Guindon (MTL) had the overtime winner as he capped Owen Sound’s sensational comeback 6-5 win over Ottawa. Guindon also added two assists in the victory to take his season total to 45 points while his goal was his 20th of the season.

Gavin Hayes (CHI) had three points (2G, 1A) as the Soo beat Erie 6-2 for their third straight win. Since he was traded to the Greyhounds, Hayes has 11 points (five goals) in just five games.

Quentin Musty (SJ) had a trio of helpers as Sudbury doubled up Barrie 6-3. In just 32 games, Musty has 56 points (21 goals).

Ethan Gauthier (TB) and Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) each had a goal and two assists in Drummondville’s win against Quebec.

Emmitt Finnie (DET) had scored twice shorthanded as the Blazers beat the Royals 6-2. Finnie, who also had an assist Sunday, has 29 points this year and is Kamloops’ active points leader.

Nightly notes

Brantford’s Marek Vanacker, who will line up for Team Red at this week’s Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, scored twice in a 3-0 win over Mississauga. Matteo Drobac made 26 saves to record the shutout while the victory was his 56th as a member of the Bulldogs, the most in franchise history.

Jacob Oster turned aside 27 shots as the Generals blanked Windsor 5-0. Oster’s 19 wins are tied for the third most in the OHL while he became the third goalie to record at least 1,000 saves this year.

As part of Chicoutimi’s win, 2024 NHL Draft prospect Thomas Desruisseaux had four assists. Desruisseaux’s 41 points are the second most on the Sagueneens this year. His teammate, Emile Guite, also had four points (1G, 3A) in the win.

Blake Swetlikoff scored twice and had two assists as Kamloops took down Victoria 6-2. In his six games since his acquisition from Lethbridge, Swetlikoff has played at a point-per-game pace.

Gavin McKenna continues to shine as a 15-year-old as he had three assists in Medicine Hat’s 7-3 win against Brandon. McKenna, who isn’t NHL Draft eligible until 2026, has 56 points in 38 games.

OHL results (Jan. 21, 2024)

Saginaw 7-2 Kingston

Brantford 3-0 Mississauga

Niagara 3-2 North Bay

Owen Sound 6-5 Ottawa (OT)

Oshawa 5-0 Windsor

Sudbury 6-3 Barrie

Soo 6-2 Erie

QMJHL results (Jan. 21, 2024)

Halifax 2-1 Cape Breton

Chicoutimi 8-3 Charlottetown

Drummondville 8-5 Quebec

Sherbrooke 4-3 Rouyn-Noranda

WHL results (Jan. 21, 2024)

Medicine Hat 7-3 Brandon

Vancouver 4-2 Kelowna

Calgary 5-4 Prince Albert

Saskatoon 4-1 Edmonton

Kamloops 6-2 Victoria

Everett 3-2 Tri-City

Wenatchee 9-3 Seattle

