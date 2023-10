CHL Daily: Tigres streak moves to 5-0-2

CHL Three Stars

Conner Roulette had a career high four goals and six points as part of Spokane’s 8-5 win over Kelowna. Acquired from Saskatoon in the offseason, Roulette is tied first in Chiefs scoring with 17 points.

Tyler MacKenzie recorded his first WHL hat-trick in Medicine Hat’s 7-4 victory versus Edmonton. MacKenzie, who scored 18 times a year ago, is a third of the way to matching that total this season.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) continues to tally points with ease as he had his first hat-trick of the season during Kelowna’s loss to Spokane. Cristall, who leads the WHL in scoring with 29 points, has recorded six games with at least three points this year.

CHL Top 10

The Portland Winterhawks (1) saw their eight-game winning streak end at the hands of the Red Deer Rebels. Kyle Chyzowski had Portland’s lone goal.

The Halifax Mooseheads (2) got back into the win column after a 6-2 road win over Charlottetown where Mathis Rousseau made 36 saves. Rousseau’s eight wins lead all QMJHL goalies.

The Saskatoon Blades (3) lost a second straight contest after they fell 5-3 to Regina. Easton Armstrong had two points (1G, 1A) in defeat.

Easton Cowan (TOR) scored the overtime winner as the London Knights (5) beat Ottawa 3-2. The victory marked the 908th in the career of head coach Dale Hunter, the second most in CHL history.

#LeafsForever prospect Easton Cowan buried the OT winner Friday to give @LondonKnights head coach Dale Hunter his 908th career win! pic.twitter.com/59GuAxNs97 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 28, 2023

Bill Zonnon had three points (2G, 1A) as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) collected a second straight win after a 7-3 victory over Gatineau. The Huskies’ 19 points are the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

The Mississauga Steelheads (8) suffered a 6-1 defeat to Barrie Friday night. Porter Martone had the Steelheads’ lone goal, his eighth of the season.

The Saginaw Spirit (9) fought back against the Soo to earn a point in a 5-4 shootout loss. The Spirit, who trailed 4-1 at one point, collected a point thanks to Michael Misa who tied the game at 19:54 of the third before Brenden Sirizzotti had the lone goal in the shootout.

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (10) doubled up Rimouski 6-3 behind Justin Gill’s (NYI) three points (2G, 1A). The Drakkar’s 11 wins and 24 points lead all Q clubs.

NHL prospect watch

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) and Mathieu Cataford (VGK) both had four points during Halifax’s win over Charlottetown. Dumais tallied two goals and two assists while Cataford had a goal and three helpers.

Jeremy Langlois (ARI) had a career high four assists during the Huskies’ win over Gatineau. A QMJHL and Memorial Cup champion with Quebec last year, Langlois has 11 points (three goals) in eight games this year.

In his season debut with Kitchener, Filip Mesar (MTL) set up Matthew Sop’s overtime winner in a 5-4 victory over Erie as he recorded two assists.. Carson Rehkopf (SEA) scored twice in the win while Hunter Brzustewicz’s (VAN) point streak hit 11 games after he had three helpers.

Kalan Lind (NSH) scored the game-winner for Red Deer in their victory over Portland in Friday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Nightly notes

Moncton became the second QMJHL club to 10 wins after a 5-2 win versus Saint John. Yoan Loshing scored twice in the victory and leads the Q in scoring with 22 points while Preston Lounsbury had four points (1G, 3A).

Thanks to a four-goal third period, Victoriaville pushed its streak to 5-0-2 after a 5-2 victory over Shawinigan. Tommy Cormier had three points (1G, 2A) in the Tigres’ win.

Quebec head coach Eric Veilleux recorded his 400th career win as the Remparts beat Acadie-Bathurst 3-2. Veilleux has also coached Shawinigan, Baie-Comeau and Halifax during his career.

Gilles Bouchard recorded his 200th QMJHL win as a head coach after Sherbrooke blanked Cape Breton 2-0. Samuel St-Hilaire made 19 saves but missed the final 4:01 after he sustained an injury late in the third.

Jacob Battaglia scored twice as new Kingston head coach Troy Mann won his debut with the Frontenacs after a 4-3 victory over Oshawa.

Owen Flores stopped 49 saves to earn Niagara a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Peterborough.

Wenatchee’s Daniel Hauser made 46 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory against Everett. Kenta Isogai had the game-winner 36 seconds into the extra frame.

OHL results (Oct. 27, 2023)

Brantford 5-4 North Bay (OT)

Kingston 4-3 Oshawa

Kitchener 5-4 Erie (OT)

London 3-2 Ottawa (OT)

Barrie 6-1 Mississauga

Peterborough 4-3 Niagara (OT)

Soo 5-4 Saginaw (SO)

Windsor 4-2 Sarnia

Sudbury 5-2 Guelph

QMJHL results (Oct. 27, 2023)

Quebec 3-2 Acadie-Bathurst

Moncton 5-2 Saint John

Halifax 6-2 Charlottetown

Baie-Comeau 6-3 Rimouski

Rouyn-Noranda 7-3 Gatineau

Sherbrooke 2-0 Cape Breton

Victoriaville 5-2 Shawinigan

Blainville-Boisbriand 2-1 Chicoutimi (SO)

WHL results (Oct. 27, 2023)

Calgary 4-3 Lethbridge (OT)

Medicine Hat 7-4 Edmonton

Red Deer 2-1 Portland

Regina 5-3 Saskatoon

Swift Current 6-4 Seattle

Kamloops 3-2 Tri-City (OT)

Victoria 3-2 Vancouver

Wenatchee 4-3 Everett

Spokane 8-5 Kelowna

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.