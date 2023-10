CHL Daily: T-Birds collect fifth straight win

CHL Three Stars

Drummondville captain Luke Woodworth had arguably the best game of his QMJHL career after he had five points (3G, 2A) in a 6-2 win over Sherbrooke. It was the first hat-trick of Woodworth’s career while his 18 points lead all Voltigeurs skaters.

Riley Heidt (MIN) continues to stack up the points as he five (1G, 4A) more Sunday during Prince George’s 7-5 win over Medicine Hat. Heidt has 20 points (seven goals) in 10 games this year and sits tied fifth in WHL scoring.

Matyas Melovsky, known mainly for his setup play, recorded his first Q hat-trick for Baie-Comeau in a 6-5 victory versus Chicoutimi. The ninth overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft, Melovsky’s 17 points rank second in Drakkar scoring.

CHL Top 10

The London Knights (2) suffered a second consecutive loss after they were beaten 6-4 by Saginaw.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6) beat Cape Breton 4-1 to move into first place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference. Antonin Verreault had three points (1G, 2A) to take his season total to 18, most among Huskie skaters.

The Saginaw Spirit (7) snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 win over London that was led by Nic Sima’s hat-trick.

In addition to Heidt’s five points, Ondrej Becher (2G, 1A), Terik Parascak (2G, 1A) and Hudson Thornton (1G, 2A) all had three points as the Prince George Cougars (8) beat the Tigers 7-5.

Collin MacKenzie stopped 40 shots to backstop the Ottawa 67’s (10) to a 4-1 win over the Soo.

NHL prospect watch

Ethan Gauthier (TB) had three points (2G, 1A) during Drummondville’s win over Sherbrooke. Through 11 games this year, Gauthier has played at a point-per-game pace.

Justin Gill (NYI) had two points (1G, 1A) during Baie-Comeau’s win over Chicoutimi to extend his point streak to five games.

Kaleb Lawrence (LA) scored his first two goals for Ottawa during their victory against the Greyhounds. Lawrence was acquired from Owen Sound Oct. 3.

Kasper Haltunnen (SJ) scored two more times for London to take his season total to nine in just 11 games.

Ty Nelson (SEA) had a career high four points (1G, 3A) in North Bay’s 6-4 win over Flint.

Seattle goaltender Scott Ratzlaff (BUF) made 23 saves in a 6-2 win over Edmonton that extended the Thunderbirds’ win streak to five games. After 42 wins over the past two seasons, Ratzlaff has won four of his first five starts this year.

Nightly notes

Maxim Massé totalled three points (2G, 1A) in the Sagueneens’ defeat to Baie-Comeau. Massé’s 17 points leads all Chicoutimi skaters this year.

Quinn Kennedy buried the overtime winner for Rimouski as they won 5-4 over Victoriaville.

Anthony Romani had a hat-trick during North Bay’s win against Flint while Dalyn Wakley tallied four points (1G, 3A).

Oshawa’s Jacob Oster stopped all 25 shots as he shutout his former side Guelph 2-0.

OHL Results (Oct. 22, 2023)

North Bay 6-4 Flint

Ottawa 4-1 Soo

Kingston 4-3 Owen Sound

Niagara 5-3 Erie

Saginaw 6-4 London

Oshawa 2-0 Guelph

QMJHL Results (Oct. 22, 2023)

Rouyn-Noranda 4-1 Cape Breton

Saint John 4-2 Acadie-Bathurst

Blainville-Boisbriand 7-1 Gatineau

Moncton 4-2 Val-d’Or

Baie-Comeau 6-5 Chicoutimi

Drummondville 6-2 Sherbrooke

Rimouski 5-4 Victoriaville

WHL Results (Oct. 22, 2023)

Calgary 4-3 Lethbridge

Seattle 6-2 Edmonton

Swift Current 2-1 Regina

Vancouver 5-3 Spokane

Tri-City 5-4 Everett

Prince George 7-5 Medicine Hat

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.