CHL Daily: Spits win fourth straight while L’Heureux stays hot

Daniil Bourash claimed the first star Thursday as his second hat-trick of the season led Rouyn-Noranda to a 6-5 overtime win over Drummondville. Bourash’s 22 goals this year are tied for the second most in the QMJHL.

Jacob Frasca’s four points (1G, 3A) led Barrie to a 5-2 win over Saginaw and to the evening’s second star. It was the first time in his OHL career that Frasca had tallied four points in a game. His 24 points this year are already a career high.

Zachary L’Heureux’s hot start to his season continued with a pair of goals in Halifax’s 5-4 shootout win over Blainsville-Boisbriand as he claimed the third star. Since he made his season debut Nov. 25, L’Heureux has seven goals and nine points in just six games.

Nightly notes

OHL

Mark Duarte scored the decisive shootout goal for Sault Ste. Marie as they collected their third straight win courtesy of a 4-3 victory over North Bay. Kalvyn Watson’s recent hot streak continued as he had a goal and an assist in regulation for the Greyhounds.

Kitchener built a 4-0 lead over Guelph and managed to hold on to claim a 4-3 victory. Reid Valade scored twice for the Rangers, Filip Mesar (MTL) had two helpers and Marcus Vandenberg made a career high 43 saves.

Windsor collected its fourth straight victory as they took down Ottawa 5-3. Alex Christopoulos, Matthew Maggio (NYI) and Oliver Peer each had a goal and an assist in the win.

Francesco Arcuri (DAL) had the lone goal in the shootout as Kingston won 3-2 in Niagara. Ivan Zhigalov (COL) made 34 saves while his 552 saves this season are the fifth most in the OHL.

Samuel Ivanov says NO ❌@MarkDuarte65 says YES ✅ The @OHLHoundPower win their third straight game 😎 pic.twitter.com/AJIkKfOq5P — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 9, 2022

QMJHL

In his first game against his old team, Josh Lawrence had two assists for the Mooseheads. Since he was acquired from the Armada, the Memorial Cup champion has six points in four games with Halifax, who have won all four games since he joined the team.

Gatineau scored four times in the first period as they defeated Cape Breton 4-3 in the CHLTV Game of the Week. Donovan Arsenault had a goal and an assist for the Olympiques while Olivier Boutin had a pair of assists.

Six different skaters scored for Rimouski as they beat Sherbrooke 6-4 to make it back-to-back wins.

Moncton slipped past Acadie-Bathurst 3-2 as Hugo Marcil scored the game-winner in the second period. Marcil, Thomas Auger and Etienne Morin all had 1-1 in the win.

Zach L'Heureux is pretty good at this hockey thing. 🚨 L'Heureux 2 (7) SH 16:20 2nd period

Unassisted | #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/Fic2hPOFPa — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) December 9, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.