CHL Daily: Spirit record franchise record 10th straight win

Photo credit: Steve Frank

CHL Three Stars

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had four points (3G, 1A) in a 6-2 victory over Niagara to lead Saginaw to a franchise record 10th straight win. Sapovaliv has 11 goals and 28 points this year to sit third in team scoring.

Eriks Mateiko had a career high four points for Saint John in a 6-0 win over Val-d’Or. The Latvian native has 26 points (12 goals) in 24 games this year.

Liam Greentree scored twice and added two assists as Windsor collected a 6-3 win over Ottawa. One of the top prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft, Greentree, who scored 25 times last as a rookie, has 16 goals in 21 games this year for the Spits.

CHL Top 10

The Halifax Mooseheads (1) got back to winning ways after a 4-0 win over the Moncton Wildcats (9) thanks to a 35-save shutout from Mathis Rousseau. The Mooseheads’ 19 wins are the second most in the QMJHL this year.

The Kitchener Rangers (4) got back to winning ways after a 3-1 triumph over Flint. The Rangers’ 18 wins lead the OHL.

Ryan Miller scored his first two WHL goals but the Portland Winterhawks (5) were beaten 5-2 in Spokane Sunday night.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (7) dropped a 6-2 decision to the Acadie-Bathurst but remain in second place in the QMJHL’s Western Conference.

NHL prospect watch

Jordan Dumais (CBJ) tallied three assists as part of Halifax’s win over Moncton. Dumais has 37 points (13 goals) in only 16 games and is tied second in QMJHL scoring.

Sudbury’s elite trio of forwards heavily contributed Sunday in a 7-5 win over Oshawa; David Goyette (SEA) had four points (1G, 3A), Quentin Musty (SJ) scored twice and added an assist while Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) also had three points (1G, 2A).

While Sapovaliv provided a lot of the offence for Saginaw in their win over Niagara, Hunter Haight (MIN) also contributed three points (1G, 2A). Haight’s 29 points are tied for the Spirit scoring lead.

#VegasBorn prospect Matyas Sapovaliv had a hat-trick Sunday to lead @SpiritHockey to a franchise record 10th straight win! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TPbpmRdscX — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 27, 2023

Nightly notes

Justin Robinson made 21 saves in the Saint John goal in their 6-0 over the Foreurs while captain Peter Reynolds had three points (1G, 3A). It was Robinson’s first QMJHL shutout while Reynolds continues to lead the Sea Dogs in scoring with 34 points.

Milo Roelens had three points (2G, 1A) as part of Acadie-Bathurst’s victory versus Rouyn-Noranda. Roelens’ 13 goals are tied for the team lead while his 32 points rank second.

There was a goalie goal in the WHL Sunday, albeit not a deliberate one. Spokane’s Dawson Cowan was credited with a goal after he got a glove on Diego Buttazzoni’s shot before the puck cycled around the backboards, kicked out and rolled into Portland’s empty-net.

OHL results (Nov. 26, 2023)

Brantford 5-2 Kingston

Windsor 5-3 Ottawa

Guelph 4-2 Sarnia

Kitchener 3-1 Flint

Soo 5-2 Mississauga

Saginaw 6-2 Niagara

Sudbury 7-5 Oshawa

QMJHL results (Nov. 26, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 6-2 Rouyn-Noranda

Saint John 6-0 Val-d’Or

Blainville-Boisbriand 3-2 Sherbrooke (OT)

Halifax 4-0 Moncton

Chicoutimi 5-1 Rimouski

Drummondville 3-1 Shawinigan

Victoriaville 6-2 Quebec

WHL results (Nov. 26, 2023)

Brandon 3-1 Prince Albert

Spokane 5-2 Portland

Watch live on CHL TV

