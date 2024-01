CHL Daily: Spirit collect sixth straight victory to tie OHL wins lead

CHL Three Stars

Scott Ratzlaff (BUF) made 62 saves as he backstopped Seattle to a 3-1 win over Everett. Ratzlaff, who won a WHL title last year with the T-Birds, is 12-14-1 with .904 save percentage this year.

Liam Greentree had a career high six points (3G, 3A) as he dominated during Windsor’s 8-2 win against Peterborough. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect, who scored earlier in the week at the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, has a career high 27 goals and 63 points this year.

Connor Levis (WPG) had his best showing in a Giants uniform Saturday as he scored a hat-trick in a 7-6 overtime victory against Victoria. Acquired from Kamloops ahead of the WHL trade deadline, Levis has four goals in six games with Vancouver.

CHL Top 10

Matyas Melovsky scored twice as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) took down Quebec 4-1 to win their 38th game of the season, the most in the CHL.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored the game-winner 1:41 into the third period as the Saskatoon Blades (2) slipped past Prince Albert 3-2. The Blades’ 32 wins and .750 winning percentage tops all WHL clubs.

The London Knights (3) suffered a second straight loss but kept its point streak alive in a 5-4 shootout loss to Erie. The Knights are 14-0-2 over their last 16 games while .722 winning percentage leads the OHL.

Borya Valis’ buried the go-ahead goal as the Prince George Cougars (4) defeated Tri-City 3-2. The Cougars’ 31 wins are the most in the WHL’s Western Conference.

Calem Mangone had three points (1G, 2A) as the Saginaw Spirit (5) beat the Kitchener Rangers (8) 5-2 for their sixth straight win. The Spirit’s 31 wins are tied for the OHL lead alongside London.

The Everett Silvertips (7) were stymied by Seattle’s Scott Ratzlaff as they lost 3-1 to see their eight-game winning streak snapped. The Silvertips’ 63 points are tied for the WHL Western Conference lead.

The Portland Winterhawks (9) collected a ninth straight win courtesy of a 5-4 road win over Spokane. James Stefan scored the game-winner at 12:31 of the second.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine had a pair of goals as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) beat Rimouski 5-3 for their 30th victory of 2023-24.

NHL prospect watch

Coulson Pitre (ANA) scored twice during Flint’s 4-3 overtime victory versus Owen Sound. Pitre has 22 goals this year and has reached the 20-goal plateau in all three of his OHL seasons.

Easton Cowan (TOR) had two assists for London Friday as his point streak was extended to 14 games (11G, 20A). Furthermore, Cowan has six straight games with multiple points.

Luca Cagnoni (SJ) had three points (1G, 2A) during Portland’s victory over Spokane as now leads all WHL d-men in scoring with 59 points (10 goals).

Victoria d-men Justin Kipkie (ARI) had a three-point (2G, 1A) showing in their 7-6 overtime loss to Vancouver. Kipkie’s 15 goals and 41 points, in just 46 games, are both career highs.

Nightly notes

Vincent Desjardins and Jonathan Fauchon each had three points (2G, 1A) during Blainville-Boisbriand’s 6-3 victory against Shawinigan.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard scored twice, the latter of which was the overtime winner, as Sherbrooke won 2-1 in Charlottetown. Beauregard’s seven goals this year are a new personal best.

Patrick Leaver made 47 saves to backstop Saint John to a 7-4 win over Victoriaville. The win was Leaver’s 10th of the campaign.

Nolan Dann scored his second overtime winner in 24 hours as Flint took down Owen Sound 4-3. Friday night, his goal gave the Firebirds the extra point in a 3-2 win against Mississauga.

Gavin McKenna had his fourth four-point (1G, 3A) performance of the campaign in Medicine Hat’s 5-3 win over Moose Jaw. The 16-year-old has 63 points (21 goals) in only 41 games.

OHL results (Jan. 27, 2024)

Ottawa 6-4 Niagara

Brantford 4-2 Kingston

Erie 5-4 London (SO)

Flint 4-3 Owen Sound (OT)

Saginaw 5-2 Kitchener

Windsor 8-2 Peterborough

Barrie 3-2 Oshawa (SO)

QMJHL results (Jan. 27, 2024)

Baie-Comeau 4-1 Quebec

Blainville-Boisbriand 6-3 Shawinigan

Sherbrooke 2-1 Charlottetown (OT)

Saint John 7-4 Victoriaville

Rouyn-Noranda 5-3 Rimouski

WHL results (Jan. 27, 2024)

Saskatoon 3-2 Prince Albert

Kamloops 3-2 Kelowna

Medicine Hat 5-3 Moose Jaw

Red Deer 5-3 Brandon

Seattle 3-1 Everett

Portland 5-4 Spokane

Prince George 3-2 Tri-City

Vancouver 7-6 Victoria

