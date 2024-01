CHL Daily: Spirit collect OHL leading 32nd victory

CHL Three Stars

Regina’s Ewan Huet made 49 saves to backstop the Pats to a 4-3 overtime win over Calgary. Huet, who represented Switzerland at the 2024 World Juniors, is 7-11-1 in 22 games this year.

Overage forward Briley Wood continues to shine for Wenatchee as on Sunday he recorded his second hat-trick of the season in a 5-4 shootout win over Prince George. In 44 games, Wood has 24 goals and 51 points.

Dalyn Wakely matched his season high with four points (1G, 3A) during North Bay’s 7-1 victory versus Barrie. Wakely’s 64 points in 2023-24 are a new career high.

CHL Top 10

Fraser Minten’s (TOR) second goal of the game was the overtime winner as the Saskatoon Blades (2) beat Swift Current 3-2 in their Real Canadian Superstore CHL jersey contest game. The Blades continue to lead the WHL in wins (33) and winning percentage (.755).

Carlin Dezainde had a pair of goals as the Prince George Cougars (4) collected a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to Wenatchee. The Cougars’ 31 wins are tied for the WHL’s Western Conference lead.

Sebastien Gervais scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit (5) beat Windsor 5-2 to win their seventh straight and record their OHL best 32nd win of the season.

The Portland Winterhawks (9) won their fourth straight after a 4-1 home victory over Regina. Portland sit atop the WHL’s Western Conference alongside Prince George, although the Winterhawks hold a better winning percentage at .722.

NHL prospect watch

Colby Barlow (WPG) had three points (2G, 1A) as Owen Sound cruised past Guelph 7-1. Barlow has played in just 28 games this year but has 21 goals.

Cam Squires (NJ) had the overtime winner as Cape Breton beat Halifax 5-4. The goal was Squires’ seventh game-winner of the year while he has 47 points (23 goals) in 45 games. In defeat, Mathieu Cataford (VGK) had three points (1G, 2A) for Halifax.

Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) had his second three-point (1G, 2A) outing for Portland as part of their 4-1 victory over Seattle. Since joining the Winterhawks, Jugnauth has played at a point-per-game pace across 18 contests.

Riley Heidt (MIN) had his 12th three-point (1G, 2A) showing of the season during Prince George’s shootout loss in Wenatchee. Heidt sits second in WHL scoring with 80 points this year while on Sunday, he established two new franchise records (more below).

Nightly notes

Carter George made 38 saves during the Attack’s victory over the Storm. George, the no. 1 ranked North American goaltender for the 2024 NHL Draft, is 16-14-4 this season with a .916 save percentage.

Anthony Romani scored twice to re-take the OHL lead as North Bay took down Barrie 7-1. Romani leads the OHL in goals (38) and points (73).

Justin Boisselle and Nathan Lévesque each had three points (2G, 1A), as Gatineau thumped Saint John 7-1.

Tye Spencer‘s second goal of the game stood as the overtime winner as Regina beat Calgary 4-3. Spencer, who also had an assist, has a career high 15 goals and 29 points this year.

Roan Woodward scored the OT winner for Edmonton in their Real Canadian Superstore CHL jersey contest game as the Oil Kings erased a 4-1 deficit to Brandon.

Montana’s Saucy Stat Line of the Week

OHL results (Jan. 28, 2024)

Mississauga 5-3 Brantford

North Bay 7-1 Barrie

Owen Sound 7-1 Guelph

Saginaw 5-2 Windsor

Soo 3-2 Sarnia

Ottawa 3-2 Oshawa (OT)

QMJHL results (Jan. 28, 2024)

Charlottetown 5-3 Acadie-Bathurst

Cape Breton 5-4 Halifax (OT)

Gatineau 7-1 Saint John

Sherbrooke 3-2 Moncton

Rimouski 5-2 Val-d’Or

Quebec 2-0 Chicoutimi

WHL results (Jan. 28, 2024)

Regina 4-3 Calgary (OT)

Saskatoon 3-2 Swift Current (OT)

Edmonton 5-4 Brandon (OT)

Victoria 3-2 Vancouver (OT)

Wenatchee 5-4 Prince George (SO)

Portland 4-1 Seattle

