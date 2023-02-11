CHL Daily: Sop has five point night as LoMo hits 100 OHL goals

CHL Three Stars

Matthew Sop had the best game of his OHL career Friday to earn the first star after he recorded five points (3G, 2A) in Kitchener’s 8-1 win over Hamilton. Before last night, Sop’s career high in points was two as he continues to set new career highs in 2022-23 with 41 points (14 goals).

The first four-goal game of Logan Morrison’s career saw his collect the evening’s second star as Ottawa beat Niagara 6-1. Since he was acquired from Hamilton, Morrison has nine goals and 19 points as a member of the 67’s. His fourth and final goal Friday was the 100th of his OHL career.

Cole Dubinsky secured the third star courtesy of his first career WHL hat-trick as he led Prince George to an emphatic 9-2 win in Kelowna. The former Regina Pat has 12 goals in 19 games with the Cougars.

Nightly notes

OHL

Denver Barkey scored twice while Oliver Bonk and Ruslan Gazizov added two assists as London cruised past Erie 8-1 to win their seventh straight and to become just the second OHL team to 35 wins.

Carson Rehkopf also had a hat-trick for the Rangers in their emphatic win over Hamilton. It was the third time this season that Rehkopf has recorded a three-goal game.

Paul Ludwinski (CHI) had the shootout winner as Kingston knocked off Oshawa 3-2 to pass the 50-point mark.

Kai Schwindt (FLA) had the game-winner for Mississauga in a 3-2 victory over Owen Sound as they won their 25 th game of the season.

game of the season. Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) and Mark Duarte both scored in the shootout as the Soo won 4-3 in Saginaw.

Chandler Romeo (OTT) was credited with the game-winner as Guelph beat Flint 5-4 to win their second game in a row. Ben McFarlane had three points (1G, 2A) in the victory

Nolan Collins had two points (1G, 1A) and Quintin Musty had the decisive goal as Sudbury beat Sarnia 3-2.

QMJHL

Halifax’s incredible run of 25 games without a defeat in regulation was ended in Drummondville Friday as the Voltigeurs collected a 6-4 victory. Tristan Roy scored twice for the hosts while Drew Elliott added a pair of helpers.

The Remparts suffered just their seventh regulation loss of the season as they fell 5-4 in Chicoutimi as Zachary Gravel led the way with four points (2G, 2A).

In Friday’s CHL on TSN broadcast, Sherbrooke collected a 6-1 win over Blainville-Boisbriand as Jacob Melanson (SEA), Anthony Munroe-Boucher and David Spacek (MIN) all had two points (1G, 1A) while Tyson Hinds (ANA) had a goal and two assists.

Jacob Steinman stopped all 19 shots he faced as Moncton blanked Acadie-Bathurst 5-0. Jonas Taibel had two goals while Yoan Loshing tallied three points (1G, 2A) for the Wildcats in the win.

Lorenzo Canonica and Stephane Huard Jr each had four points (2G, 2A) as Shawinigan beat Cape Breton 5-4 to move a game over .500.

Sea Dogs captain Charlie DesRoches scored the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory over Charlottetown.

WHL

In Friday’s CHLTVGOTW, Kamloops’ hot form continued as they won their fifth straight after a 5-2 win over Saskatoon. Olen Zellweger (ANA) had two points (1G, 1A) while Logan Stankoven (DAL) extended his point streak to a CHL best 33 games.

Jared Davidson (MTL) and Nico Myatovic each scored twice as Seattle beat Red Deer 6-1 for their Western Conference best 37 th win of the campaign.

win of the campaign. Matthew Henry’s firsts career WHL goal completed the scoring for Brandon in a 4-1 victory over Edmonton as the Wheat Kings won their 20 th game of the season.

game of the season. Marcus Nguyen had three points (2G, 1A) as Portland doubled up Tri-City 6-3.

Chase Wheatcroft had three points (2G, 1A) while Viliam Kmec recorded a career best four assists as the Cougars won their fifth in a row against the Rockets.

Connor Hvidston’s (ANA) career best four points (1G, 3A) led Swift Current to a 4-0 win over Prince Albert as Reid Dyck (BOS) stopped all 19 shots for his first WHL shutout.

Jackson Berezowski’s second period goal stood as the game-winner as Everett secured a narrow 2-1 win in Spokane to push their streak to 3-0-1.

Bryan Thomson’s first shutout of the season backstopped Lethbridge to a 3-0 win over Medicine Hat. Thomson stopped all 29 shots he faced to record his fifth win of the season.

Ethan Semeniuk buried the OT winner at 3:16 as the Giants won 2-1 over the Royals to make it back-to-back wins.

