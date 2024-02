CHL Daily: Sidorov leads no. 1 ranked Blades to 36th win

CHL Three Stars

Ryan Roobroeck scored his first career OHL hat-trick as Niagara defeated North Bay 6-4. The rookie forward has 19 goals and 35 points in 43 games this year.

"It's the first career hat-trick in the OHL for Ryan Roobroeck!" It was a night to remember for the @OHLIceDogs' rookie forward during the team's @RealCdnSS #CHLJerseyContest game Sunday! pic.twitter.com/LhgohIuZa7 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) February 5, 2024

Carson Wetsch also tallied his first WHL hat-trick as Calgary took down Edmonton 8-1. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 38 points (18 goals) in 46 games.

Kai Uchacz registered his second WHL hat-trick of the year as Red Deer were beaten 7-6 in a shootout by Regina. In 49 games this year, the Rebels captain has 33 goals.

CHL Top 10

Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades (1) beat Brandon 3-1 to extend its point streak to eight games (7-0-1). The Blades’ .770 winning percentage is the second best in the CHL this year.

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had his second overtime winner in as many games as the Saginaw Spirit (3) beat Ottawa 5-4. Saginaw’s 34 wins are the second most in the OHL.

Sam Dickinson scored the game-winner in the second period as the London Knights (4) extended its point streak to 20 games after a 4-3 road win against Guelph. London continues to lead the OHL in wins (35) and winning percentage (.745).

Sam Oliver had a pair of goals as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (5) beat Victoriaville 5-3 to take sole possession of first place in the Q’s Western Conference.

James Stefan had a trio of helpers as part of the Portland Winterhawks’ (6) 5-2 win against Tri-City. Portland’s 34 wins and .724 winning percentage tops the WHL’s Western Conference.

Carlin Dezainde scored twice as part of the Prince George Cougars’ (7) 5-3 victory versus Kamloops. The Cougars are tied for the second most wins in the WHL’s Western Conference this year with 33.

The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (10) dropped its second straight game after a 6-4 defeat to Sherbrooke. Antonin Verreault had three assists in the loss and continues to lead the QMJHL in scoring with 78 points.

NHL prospect watch

Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 18 games during London’s win with an assist. Over the streak, Cowan has 36 points (13 goals) while his 22 goals this year are a new personal best.

Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) had four points (2G, 2A) during Saginaw’s overtime win over Ottawa as he continues to shine for the Spirit. Since he was acquired from Windsor, Dionicio has 25 points (10 goals) in 24 games while he has 45 total points this year. In defeat, 67’s captain Luca Pinelli (CBJ) had three points (2G, 1A) and sits third in the OHL in goals this year with 34.

Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) during Portland’s victory against Tri-City. Since he joined the WHL, Jugnauth has amassed 24 points in 22 games from the Winterhawks blue line.

Nightly notes

Julius Sumpf (2G, 2A) and Olivier Boutin (1G, 3A) had four points each while Keegan Warren stopped all 38 shots he saw as Moncton blanked Saint John 7-0.

Vincent Desjardins, Eliot Litalien andXavier Villeneuve all had three points during Blainville-Boisbriand’s 8-4 win over Rimouski.

Zacharie Giroux (4A) and Landon McCallum (1G, 3A) each had four points during Sudbury’s 6-3 win over Mississauga. Since being acquired from Flint, Giroux has 10 points in 11 games while McCallum has matched his career high with 17 goals.

Owen Van Steensel matched his season high of four points (2G, 2A) during North Bay’s loss to Niagara. In a bigger offensive role this year, Van Steensel has flourished with a career high 26 goals and 57 points thus far.

Ty Gibson (REG), Ben Kindel (CGY) and Jhett Larson (RD) all had four assists in their club’s wins Sunday.

Kelowna rookie Hiroki Gojsic had his first WHL hat-trick during their 8-5 loss to Spokane. Gojsic has 28 points (13 goals) in his first campaign with the Rockets.

Montana’s Saucy Stat Line of the Week

OHL results (Feb. 4, 2024)

Kingston 4-2 Peterborough

Sudbury 6-3 Mississauga

London 4-3 Guelph

Niagara 6-4 North Bay

Saginaw 5-4 Ottawa (OT)

Oshawa 8-3 Brantford

Sarnia 4-3 Windsor (SO)

QMJHL results (Feb. 4, 2024)

Blainville-Boisbriand 8-4 Rimouski

Moncton 7-0 Saint John

Sherbrooke 6-4 Rouyn-Noranda

Chicoutimi 3-1 Shawinigan

Drummondville 5-3 Victoriaville

WHL results (Feb. 4, 2024)

Prince George 5-3 Kamloops

Regina 7-6 Red Deer (SO)

Saskatoon 3-1 Brandon

Calgary 8-1 Edmonton

Everett 6-1 Wenatchee

Portland 5-2 Tri-City

Seattle 5-3 Victoria

Spokane 8-5 Kelowna

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.