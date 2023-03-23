CHL Daily: Sherbrooke ends Gatineau’s 21-game winning streak

CHL Three Stars

Kingston’s Ethan Miedema caught the eye of NHL teams Wednesday as he scored four times in a 6-2 win over Oshawa to claim the first star. The NHL Draft prospect has 48 points this season, 17 of which have come as a member of the Fronts after he was acquired in the Shane Wright (SEA) deal. Miedema is the 45th ranked North American skater ahead of the NHL Draft.

Jordan Dumais’ (CBJ) memorable season continued as he racked up six points (2G, 4A) to earn the second star as Halifax beat Charlottetown 9-0. It was Dumais’ fourth six-point showing of the season as he continues to sit in second place in CHL scoring with 136 points. His next point will tie Ramzi Abid’s Mooseheads record for points in a season.

Brendan Lee’s first WHL hat-trick of the season saw him claim the evening’s third star after Medicine Hat beat Edmonton 8-2. Lee, who also had an assist in the win, leads the Tigers in goals this season with 32 while his 58 points are a new career high.

Nightly notes

OHL

Alex Christopoulos and Matthew Maggio (NYI) each had a goal and an assist as Windsor beat Guelph 4-1 to push its lead atop the Western Conference to four points.

A hat-trick from Francesco Pinelli (LA), that saw him surpass 40 goals, led Kitchener to a 6-1 win in Erie that saw their streak extended to 3-0-1.

That's how you catch the eye of @NHL teams! #NHLDraft prospect Ethan Miedema scored four times Wednesday night in the @KingstonFronts victory over Oshawa! pic.twitter.com/MHS2Pw9x83 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 23, 2023

QMJHL

Joshua Roy’s (MTL) overtime goal ended Gatineau’s 21-game winning streak as the Phoenix won 4-3. Justin Gill and Jacob Melanson (SEA) each had three points (1G, 2A) for Sherbrooke, who are now tied with the Olympiques for top spot in the Western Conference.

Zachary Bolduc (STL) and Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) both scored twice, Pier-Olivier Roy had four assists and the Quebec Remparts doubled up Shawinigan 6-3 to win their sixth straight.

Josh Lawrence had five points (2G, 3A) during Halifax’s win as the Mooseheads remain in a tie with Quebec for the Eastern Conference lead. Lawrence’s 113 points are the third most in the CHL.

Antoine Roy had the overtime winner for Cape Breton as they downed Moncton 6-5 to win their third straight. NHL Draft prospect Cam Squires scored his 30 th goal of the season for the Eagles.

goal of the season for the Eagles. Manix Landry had a goal and an assist while Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) and Sam Oliver had two assists as Drummondville beat Victoriaville 4-0. Riley Mercer stopped all 27 shots to register his first shutout of the season.

#GoHabsGo prospect Joshua Roy goes upstairs in OT as the @PhoenixSherbroo snap Gatineau's 21-game winning streak and pass the 100-point mark in the process! Roy marque le but vainqueur en prolongation mettant fin à la séquence victorieuse de 21 gains consécutifs de Gatineau! pic.twitter.com/FEcMaUsgop — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 23, 2023

WHL

Kamloops got the better of Seattle 6-5 Wednesday in a battle between the WHL’s top two Western Conference teams. Caeden Bankier (MIN) had the game-winner in the third as the Blazers snapped the Thunderbirds’ 17-0-1 streak.

Winnipeg had its seven-game winning streak end at the hands of Moose Jaw after Brayden Yager scored twice in a 6-4 win. The victory was the Warriors’ 40 th win of the year.

win of the year. Calgary erased a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in Lethbridge in what was a massive two points in their quest for a WHL playoff spot. The Hitmen, who have won three straight, need one point in their final two games or a loss of any kind from Swift Current to clinch a berth in the playoffs.

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.