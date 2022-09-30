CHL Daily: Sept. 30, 2022

CHL Three Stars

A first career hat-trick, that included the overtime game-winner, earned Mississauga forward Zakary Lavoie the first star in a 4-3 win at Niagara.

Tanner Howe registered his first career four-point game as he had two goals and two assists to lead the charge in Regina’s 4-3 overtime win in Edmonton to be named the evening’s second star.

His teammate, Connor Bedard, scored twice, including the overtime winner, and added an assist in the victory to take home the night’s third star.

Nightly Notes

Tucker Robertson scored the first goal of the season for the Petes and in the process buried his 50th career OHL goal and tallied his 100th OHL point. The Seattle Kraken prospect would also score the lone goal of the shootout to give the Petes a 5-4 win over Erie.

His new linemate, Connor Lockhart, got right into the action as he notched three assists in his first game with Peterborough after an offseason trade with the Otters.

Christian Kyrou got his season off to a hot start as the newly minted Dallas Stars prospect had one goal and two assists for the Otters in their defeat in Peterborough.

Pasquale Zito got his account up and running with the IceDogs as the Detroit Red Wings prospect scored his first goal with his new club, and added an assist, as Niagara collected a point against the Steelheads.

Hunter Haight, selected 47th overall by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Draft after a 22-goal rookie campaign, began his quest for a new career high as he scored the Colts’ only goal in a 2-1 home defeat to Oshawa.

Luca Hauf, the Oil Kings’ first selection in the 2022 CHL Import Draft (59th overall), scored his first WHL goal in Thursday’s defeat to the Pats. The German centre also added an assist.

Alexander Suzdalev made his WHL debut. The Russian winger, a third-round selection by Washington in the 2022 NHL Draft, tallied an assist in the victory.

Highlights:

Zakary Lavoie of the @OHLSteelheads buries the first goal of the 2022-23 @OHLHockey season! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/C59pRTPdOr — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 29, 2022

Zak Lavoie (@zaklavoie) caps off his first career #OHL hat-trick in overtime as the @OHLSteelheads secure the first two points of the season! 📽️ pic.twitter.com/miiymObBWe — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) September 30, 2022

Kids, you don't need size to rip the puck. Exhibit A: this one-time blast from Tanner Howe 👇#ItsGoTime | #REGvsEDM pic.twitter.com/OJbPsCaLgr — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) September 30, 2022

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Each year, September 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process. Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Today, we remember the children who never returned home as well as the Survivors of residential schools.

#EveryChildMatters 🧡 pic.twitter.com/kQA2WT4y4U — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 30, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

