CHL Daily: Sept. 23, 2022

CHL Three Stars:

Lorenzo Canonica earned the night’s first star after he scored the overtime winner as Shawinigan, the defending President Cup champions, opened their 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over Gatineau.

Joey Vetrano, acquired from Victoriaville in the offseason, scored twice for the Olympiques in his debut with the team as he was named second star.

Cataractes captain, William Veillette, scored the first QMJHL goal of the season 29 seconds in and earned the primary assist on Canonica’s overtime winner to secure the evening’s third star.

Nightly notes

The Cataractes unveiled their 2021-22 President Cup banner pre-game Thursday as they celebrated their first QMJHL championship.

Isaac Menard, who went undrafted in the 2022 NHL Draft after a 41-point season from the blue line, scored his first goal of the year in Shawinigan’s victory.

Fresh off of a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Shawinigan’s Jordan Tourigny collected an assist as he begins his march towards the 2023 NHL Draft

Gatineau’s only other goalscorer Thursday was Jacob Renaud-Viau, whose goal was his first in the QMJHL in his league debut. Renaud-Viau was only recalled this morning for this weekend’s fixtures.

The Olympiques were without eight regulars who were unavailable as they are currently at NHL training camps. The Cataractes missed two players under the same circumstances.

