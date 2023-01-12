CHL Daily: Seattle downs Winnipeg in overtime

CHL Three Stars

Jackson Berezowski collected the evening’s first star after his first career four-goal game powered Everett to a 9-3 road win over Spokane. Berezowski also added an assist in the win and has 24 goals this season, the fifth most in the WHL.

Logan Stankoven (DAL) claimed the second star after a five-point (1G, 4A) effort in Kamloops’ 6-3 win over Vancouver. The two-time World Juniors gold medallist has points in every game this season and sits tied ninth in WHL scoring.

Teammate Caeden Bankier (MIN) chipped in with four points (1G, 3A) to take the third star. A 2023 World Juniors gold medallist, Bankier has 21 goals and 39 points in just 26 games.

OHL

Ottawa beat Kingston 8-1 as Logan Morrison scored his first goal for the 67’s, whose streak moved to 6-0-1. Brady Stonehouse also scored twice for Ottawa while five other skaters had multi-point efforts.

Kyle MacDonald scored the shootout winner for North Bay in a 2-1 win over Sudbury as the Battalion extended its lead atop the Central Division.

Guelph pushed its unbeaten streak to 3-0-1 courtesy of a 4-1 win over Hamilton as four different skaters found the back of the net.

Ethan Burroughs had three points (2G, 1A) to surpass the 100-point career mark as Owen Sound beat Niagara 5-1.

Morrison shows off the patience before firing it home for his first in a #67s uniform, and 21st of the season!#67s | @LoganMorrison02 pic.twitter.com/7qN3UrA2YB — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) January 12, 2023

QMJHL

Thomas Darcy and Justin Robidas (CAR) each had two assists as Quebec doubled up Moncton 4-2. The Remparts’ 64 points are the most in the CHL.

Fabrice Fortin had three points (1G, 2A) as Chicoutimi got goals from five different skaters to beat Saint John 5-4. It was the third straight win for the Sagueneens as they moved back to .500.

Rémi Delafontaine recorded his second career shutout as he stopped all 20 shots he faced as Shawinigan beat Val d’Or 4-0. Kody Dupais’ first QMJHL goal stood as the game-winner as the Cataractes got back to .500.

WHL

Nico Myatovic had the overtime winner as Seattle beat Winnipeg 4-3 in a battle between the WHL’s top two teams. Reid Schaefer (EDM) and Matthew Savoie (BUF) each scored twice in regulation.

Kalan Lind had three points (1G, 2A) in regulation while Kai Uchacz had the shootout winner as Red Deer beat Moose Jaw 4-3 to move within a point of Winnipeg for the Eastern Conference lead.

Kaden Hammell, Austin Roest and Dexter Whittle all had three points (1G, 2A) in Everetty’s win over Spokane.

Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Braeden Jockims and James Stefan all scored as Portland beat Saskatoon 3-1 to remain in second place in the Western Conference.

Tyson Laventure had two goals as Lethbridge beat Swift Current 5-3 while Blake Swetlikoff made it goals in two straight since he was acquired from Spokane.

Bragging rights go to Seattle! ☑️ Nico Myatovic buries the OT winner as the @SeattleTbirds down Winnipeg in a clash between @TheWHL’s conference leaders! pic.twitter.com/1YKXS20Rph — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 12, 2023

