CHL Three Stars

In just his eighth game of the season, Matthew Savoie (BUF) recorded his second hat-trick of the season as part of Wenatchee’s 8-3 win over Portland. Savoie has nine goals and 17 points this season.

Zac Funk continues to pile up the points as he had four more (3G, 1A) during Prince George’s 4-1 victory against Tri-City. Funk’s 26 goals leads the WHL while his 47 points are the third most.

Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) tallied his first career OHL hat-trick during Sudbury’s wild 9-6 win versus Barrie. The 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has 26 points (10 goals) in 16 games.

CHL Top 10

Funk wasn’t the only member of the Prince George Cougars (1) to record four points Friday as Riley Heidt had a goal and three assists. The Cougars’ .731 win percentage remains the best in the WHL.

Olivier Ciarlo needed to make just 15 saves as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (2) blanked Blainville-Boisbriand 3-0. The shutout was Ciarlo’s second of the season and fourth of his Q career.

The Halifax Mooseheads (3) surrendered four third period goals as they fell 5-2 to Val-d’Or.

Carson Rehkopf (KIT) had three points (1G, 2A) but the Kitchener Rangers (4) were beaten 4-3 in overtime by Niagara. The Rangers’ 39 points are the most in the OHL.

The Portland Winterhawks (5) suffered a second straight defeat after they dropped an 8-3 decision to Wenatchee. Luca Cagnoni (SJ) scored twice for the Winterhawks.

Andrew Basha found the back of the net twice but the Medicine Hat Tigers (7) were beaten for the second straight game after a 7-3 loss to Calgary.

The Saginaw Spirit (8) won the second half of their home-and-home against the Soo Greyhounds (9) 3-1 Friday. Hunter Haight (MIN) had the game-winner at 11:07 of the second.

Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored the game-winner 2:05 into the third period as the Saskatoon Blades (10) won their third straight after a 3-1 win in Lethbridge.

NHL prospect watch

Maveric Lamoureux (ARI) had three points (1G, 2A) as Drummondville stormed past Sherbrooke 8-3. In 21 games, Lamoureux has 22 points (five goals) this season.

As per usual, Dvorsky wasn’t the only member of the Wolves to put up points; Quinten Musty (SJ) had five points (2G, 3A), David Goyette (SEA) had four (2G, 2A) and Djibril Toure (OTT) had three assists in their nine-goal output against Barrie.

#Stlblues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky tallied the first hat-trick of his @OHLHockey career Friday as the @Sudbury_Wolves beat Barrie 9-6! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/rNMuQaJWvy — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 2, 2023

Ty Nelson (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) in North Bay’s 8-6 road win over Kingston. Nelson is fourth in scoring among OHL d-men with 28 points.

Brett Hyland (WSH) tallied his first WHL hat-trick during Brandon’s 7-1 win over Regina while Nate Danielson (DET) had three assists. Hyland’s 14 goals are tied for the Wheat Kings lead.

Sean Tschigerl’s (ANA) first hat-trick of the season was the driving force behind Calgary’s 7-3 win over the Tigers. Tschigerl, who scored 27 times a year ago, has 12 goals and 30 points in 23 contests in 2023-24.

Andrew Cristall (WSH) had his third four-point (1G, 3A) outing of the campaign as he was involved in all four Kelowna goals Friday in a 4-0 road win over Vancouver. Cristall’s 41 points are tied for the sixth most in the WHL.

Brayden Yager (PIT) had a goal and two assists as Moose Jaw emerged victorious in Red Deer 5-2. Yager’s 36 points are the second most among Warriors skaters.

Nightly notes

Charles Boutin had three points (2G, 1A) as Gatineau doubled up Rimouski 6-3. Boutin’s 34 points are one shy of his career high that he set in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Justin Cote had four points (2G, 2A) as Drummondville handily beat Sherbrooke 8-3. Cote has 25 points (13 goals) in 28 games.

Luke Misa‘s second hat-trick of the season led Mississauga to a 5-1 win in London. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect is sixth in OHL scoring with 36 points this year.

Zakary Lavoie‘s second goal of the night was the overtime winner as Niagara won 4-3 in Kitchener. Lavoie has 10 goals in 25 games this year.

In addition to Savoie’s hat-trick, Wenatchee d-man Karter Prosofsky had four points (2G, 2A) in the Wild’s win over Portland that extended their streak to 6-0-2. The Wild’s 17 wins are tied for the second most in the WHL this year.

In just his eighth game of the season, #LetsGoBuffalo prospect Matthew Savoie had his second hatty of the season Friday night for the @WHLwild_! pic.twitter.com/0lLNdO34zm — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 2, 2023

Ian Michelone made 25 saves as Windsor blanked Guelph 3-0 on the road for his second career OHL shutout.

Jari Kykkanen made all 31 saves in the Rockets goal to record his first shutout of the 2023-24 season after a 4-0 win over the Giants.

OHL results (Dec. 1, 2023)

North Bay 8-6 Kingston

Niagara 4-3 Kitchener

Mississauga 5-1 London

Sarnia 4-3 Brantford

Sudbury 9-6 Barrie

Saginaw 3-1 Soo

Windsor 3-0 Guelph

QMJHL results (Dec. 1, 2023)

Acadie-Bathurst 4-3 Chicoutimi

Baie-Comeau 3-0 Blainville-Boisbriand

Drummondville 8-3 Sherbrooke

Gatineau 6-3 Rimouski

Charlottetown 4-2 Shawinigan

Val-d’Or 5-2 Halifax

WHL results (Dec. 1, 2023)

Brandon 7-1 Regina

Prince Albert 4-3 Swift Current

Edmonton 5-3 Everett

Saskatoon 3-1 Lethbridge

Calgary 7-3 Medicine Hat

Moose Jaw 5-2 Red Deer

Victoria 4-1 Kamloops

Kelowna 4-0 Vancouver

Wenatchee 8-3 Portland

Prince George 4-1 Tri-City

