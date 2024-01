CHL Daily: Savoie has five points in Warriors debut

CHL Three Stars

Windsor’s A.J. Spellacy recorded his first OHL hat-trick and a career high five points in a 11-7 win over Sudbury. Spellacy’s 17 points have matched his total from a year ago while his 10 goals are a new career high.

Matthew Savoie (BUF) dominated in his Moose Jaw debut as he had five points (2G, 3A) in a 7-2 victory against Vancouver. Savoie was acquired from Wenatchee ahead of the WHL trade deadline and has 29 points (13 goals) in just 12 games in 2023-24.

In his season debut, Pasquale Zito had five points (2G, 3A) in Windsor’s comprehensive win over the Wolves. Zito spent his first two OHL seasons with the Spits (2019-21) and has now appeared in 96 games for the franchise.

CHL Top 10

The Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1) were shutout for the first time this season as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies’ (6) William Rousseau made 32 saves. Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice for the Huskies who extended their streak to 10-0-1.

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) scored the overtime winner as the Saskatoon Blades (2) took down Victoria 5-4 in a shootout. Saskatoon’s 60 points and .750 win percentage top the WHL while the club extended its streak to 13-0-4.

The Prince George Cougars’ (3) quest for a 30th win was denied Saturday but they collected a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to Kelowna.

Zayne Parekh (2G, 1A) and Owen Beck (1G, 2A) had three points for the Saginaw Spirit (4) in a 5-2 win over Guelph. The Spirit’s 26 wins are tied for the third most in the OHL.

Luke Woodworth tallied four points (1G, 3A) and Louis-Felix Charrios made 28 saves to lead the Drummondville Voltigeurs (7) to a 6-0 win over Val-d’Or, their 14th straight victory on home ice. The Volts’ 28 wins and 61 points are tied for the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference alongside Rouyn-Noranda.

The Portland Winterhawks’ (8) contest against Seattle was postponed due to winter weather conditions. The rescheduling of the game will be announced at a later date.

The Soo Greyhounds (10) were doubled up 6-3 by North Bay but remain tied atop the OHL’s West Division alongside Saginaw.

NHL prospect watch

Alexis Gendron (PHI) continues to put up points as he had three more points (2G, 1A) in Drummondville’s win against the Foreurs. Since his return to the Q, Gendron has seven goals and 10 points in five games.

Cal Ritchie (COL) had three points (1G, 2A) during Oshawa’s 6-3 victory versus Peterborough. Ritchie’s 1.48 point-per-game average this season is the 13th best in the OHL this year.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had his fourth four-point (2G, 2A) game of the season during Moose Jaw’s win against the Giants. Firkus’ 75 points are tied for the CHL lead. With the win, Moose Jaw became the third Eastern Conference club to 50 points.

"Welcome to Moose Jaw, Matthew Savoie!" The #LetsGoBuffalo prospect recorded 🚨🚨🍎🍎🍎 in his @MJWARRIORS debut Saturday! pic.twitter.com/3TEd2RcScb — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 14, 2024

Andrew Cristall (WSH) tallied two assists in Kelowna’s 3-2 shootout win over Prince George to extend his point streak to 21 games. Over that stretch, Cristall has 15 goals and 47 points and currently sits fourth in WHL scoring with 70 points.

Nightly notes

North Bay’s Anthony Romani extended his point streak to 16 games as he had three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-3 win versus the Soo. Romani’s 67 points leads the OHL.

Dylan Edwards had his first OHL hat-trick to lead Erie to a 7-2 win over Flint. In eight games this year, Edwards has seven goals. His teammate, Pano Fimis, acted as the set-up man for Erie as he had four assists. Fimis leads the Otters in scoring this year with 44 points (12 goals).

Marek Vanacker scored twice, that included the game-winner, as Brantford beat Barrie 4-3. Vanacker, who also had an assist and was recently ranked the 25th North American skater in NHL Central Scouting’s mid-term rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft, has 41 points this year.

Kamloops’ Jesse Sanche made a career high 54 saves in a 4-1 loss to Everett.

OHL results (Jan. 13, 2024)

Ottawa 6-4 Owen Sound

Oshawa 6-3 Peterborough

Saginaw 5-2 Guelph

Windsor 11-7 Sudbury

North Bay 6-3 Soo

Brantford 4-3 Barrie

Erie 7-2 Flint

QMJHL results (Jan. 13, 2024)

Rouyn-Noranda 4-0 Baie-Comeau

Blainville-Boisbriand 3-0 Chicoutimi

Drummondville 6-0 Val-d’Or

Quebec 3-2 Halifax (OT)

Moncton 4-1 Rimouski

Saint John 2-1 Victoriaville

WHL results (Jan. 13, 2024)

Moose Jaw 7-2 Vancouver

Regina 4-3 Prince Albert

Saskatoon 5-4 Victoria (OT)

Medicine Hat 3-2 Lethbridge

Kelowna 3-2 Prince George (SO)

Red Deer 4-1 Edmonton

Everett 4-1 Kamloops